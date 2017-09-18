‘Jumanji’ Sequel Releases New Teaser, Announces Full Trailer on the Way

It’s almost time for Jumanji fans to get back into the game, as the longtime sequel to the Robin Williams film is ready to hit theaters this December. To help with the wait, Sony has unveiled some new footage from the film, and promised that more is on the way.

A teaser before our worldwide trailer debut this WEDNESDAY. The game continues, but this time it plays YOU. Now get on my back..#JUMANJI pic.twitter.com/kiBdltA5Qi — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) September 18, 2017

On Monday morning, a new trailer teaser was released for Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle. The 30-second video turned out to be more of an ad than a teaser, as the ending revealed that a full trailer would be released on Wednesday.

The film stars Dwayne “The Rock’ Johnson,” Karen Gillan, Kevin Hart and Jack Black as four teenagers who find a Jumanji video game in detention, and get sucked into the jungle of the game. Upon entering Jumanji, the four take on the appearances of the game’s characters, which explains why all of the stars act a little different than you’d expect.

Welcome to the Jungle has a premise that’s basically the opposite of the first Jumanji film. Instead of the wild and dangerous aspects of the game coming into the real world, the real people will be thrown into the game.

This film will recognize the original movie, as well as Robin Williams‘ character Alan. When the characters explore the jungle, they’ll see what Alan was up to all those years he was stuck inside the game.

Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle is set to hit theaters on December 20, 2017.

