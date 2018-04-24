‘Jumanji 3’ Release Date Set for Christmas 2019

The next Jumanji film is slated to come out Christmas 2019, according to Sony Pictures Entertainment chairman Tom Rothman.

Rothman made the reveal at CinemaCon, which is currently being held at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas, Nevada. He was listing off Sony’s offerings for 2019, which include Spider-Man and Men in Black films, before spilling the beans on Jumanji 3.

“Although I couldn’t possibly confirm this, but if you were placing bets at the casino tonight, I’d bet on seeing Dwayne Johnson and his Jumanji crew in your theaters again Christmas 2019,” Rothman said.

He also quipped that theaters should maybe not “rush to give all those screens to Star Wars again,” referencing Star Wars: Episode IX, which is set for Dec. 20, 2019.

The original Jumanji film, released in December 1995, starred Robin Williams and became a beloved family classic. Jumanji was turned into a full-on franchise with the December 2017 release of Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle. The film starred Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, Kevin Hart, Jack Black and Karen Gillan and grossed a whopping $956 million at the worldwide box office.

Johnson had previously confirmed a third Jumanji film was in the works via an Instagram video on April 11.

“As a producer on Jumanji, we are working on a sequel right now,” Johnson said, jokingly adding he might give audiences what they want by killing off Hart’s character.

Johnson also revealed that he was notified at “2:30 in the morning” that Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle was officially “Sony’s biggest domestic movie ever,” a rank previously held by 2002’s Spider-Man.

“It’s incredible,” John said. “Never in my wildest wildest dreams did I ever think that Jumanji would be in the billion dollar conversation.”

Johnson also stated that his movie-making goal is always to create something that will send the audience home happy.

“I just want to say thank you so much from the bottom of my heart,” he said. “I always have one goal with these movies: It’s always giving the audiences what they want. I always listen to you guys. Sending you home happy is my most important thing.”

