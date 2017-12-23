‘Jumanji 2’ Post-Credits Teaser Explained

Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle has a brief teaser at the end of the movie, but it’s not a traditional post-credits scene. Sony still hasn’t announced a sequel, but it does tease a continuation of the series if the film is a big hit.

After the end of the credits, there is no special scene, but there is an audio teaser, much like the one at the end of Warner Bros.’ It. Audiences hear drums from the titular game playing.

The movie itself ends with the kids reuniting with the older player (Colin Hanks) they met in the game. After they escape from the Jumanji video game, they smash up to bits, recalling the end of the 1995 Jumanji film.

Of course, destroying the board game in the first film didn’t stop them from making a second. The ending drums might mean that the video game survived… or that the game might be revived as a mobile app. If the film doesn’t get a sequel, director Jake Kasdan might have just included it as an easter egg.

The end teaser is similar to It, where we heard Pennywise laughing at the end, teasing the upcoming It: Chapter Two.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Welcome to the Jungle is expected to gross $50 million over its first six days. The film already made $16.6 million in its first two days. Fans who have seen it already have given Welcome to the Jungle an A- CinemaScore, so audiences are enjoying it.

The film stars Dwayne Johnson, Jack Black, Karen Gillan and Kevin Hart.