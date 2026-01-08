Johnny Knoxville Has Good News for ‘Jackass’ Fans

More Jackass shenanigans are coming our way in 2026.

A new Jackass movie will be released in theaters on June 26 via Paramount Pictures, Variety confirmed Wednesday following a cryptic message from franchise star Johnny Knoxville.

“Well a wang dang and hot damn doodle, we are starting the year off with a bang. We wanted to let you know that this summer Jackass is back!!” Knoxville wrote on Instagram. “We will see you in theatres June 26th. More to come but wanted you to hear it from us first!!”

No further details have been shared about Jackass 5, but fans can surely expect more outrageous stunts from the Jackass gang.

Jackass first debuted as an MTV reality series in 2000, but it wasn’t long before the smash hit made its way onto the big screen. The first Jackass film premiered in 2002, and the franchise has gone on to release four films and a comedy spinoff.

The new film comes four years after the release of Jackass Forever. “My pain tolerance is probably not that different from other people,” Knoxville told IndieWire while promoting the film in 2022. “It’s my give-a-damn tolerance that’s so low. I know we need footage and I’m not very in touch with my body, so it works very well together. The producer inside me always overrides the performer side.”

Knoxville will also be returning to TV as the host of FOX’s Fear Factor: House of Fear, which premieres on Jan. 11.

The Fear Factor reboot is “back, bigger, bolder, and more daring as Fear Factor: House of Fear!” according to the official logline. “Dropped into an unforgiving, remote location, a group of strangers will live together under one roof, and face mind-blowing stunts, harrowing challenges and a twisted game of social strategy where trust is fleeting — and fear is a weapon. Only one contestant will conquer all their fears and walk away with the massive grand prize!”