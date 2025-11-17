Johnny Knoxville Gets Married in Surprise Ceremony 1 Year After Divorce Was Finalized

Johnny Knoxville is a married man!

The Jackass star, 54, tied the knot with his girlfriend, costume designer Emily Ting, on Sunday — a year after finalizing his lengthy divorce from ex-wife Naomi Nelson.

“It seems I have had a lot of news lately but there is no news bigger than this…..Today Emily and I got married and I’m the luckiest and happiest fella in the universe,” Knoxville wrote on Instagram Sunday alongside photos from his big day. “[The couple’s dog] Bucket is pretty happy to as you can see from the pictures.”

The Fear Factor host and his new bride said “I do” in an intimate ceremony officiated by iconic filmmaker John Waters.

“It was a small ceremony with family, friends, and THE best minister ever. Thank you John Waters we love you so,” Knoxville continued. “Ok I’m getting off Instagram now because it’s our wedding night [wink emoji], but I wanted everyone to know. Love to everybody, wahoooo!!!”

Emily Ting and Johnny Knoxville attend the Los Angeles premiere for Hulu's "History of the World, Part II" at Hollywood Legion Theater on February 27, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.

This is Knoxville’s third marriage. He split from first wife Melanie Lynn Clapp, with whom he shares 28-year-old daughter Madison, after 12 years of marriage in 2007, marrying Nelson in 2010. Nelson and Knoxville would go on to welcome sons Rocko, 14, and Arlo, 12, before splitting in 2022. The former couple then finalized their divorce in August 2024.

It’s unclear when Knoxville and Ting started dating, but she did work as a costume designer on her future husband’s 2022 film, Jackass Forever. Ting has also worked on costumes for The Eric Andrew Show and I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson.