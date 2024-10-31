Johnny Depp Reunites With Major Co-Star for Hollywood Movie Comeback

Johnny Depp is eyeing a major Hollywood comeback. The actor is confirmed to star in a new thriller film, titled Day Drinker, which reunites him with frequent co-star Penélope Cruz.

Day Drinker follows a cruise ship bartender who meets a mysterious day drinker while working, and they both wind up entangled in a “criminal underbelly” that leads them to discover they are “connected in unexpected ways,” according to a synopsis from The Hollywood Reporter.

Notably, this will mark the fourth time that Depp and Cruz have worked together. The pair previously starred alongside one another in Blow, Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides, and Murder on the Orient Express. Marc Webb (The Amazing Spider-Man, Snow White 2025) is directing the new film from an original spec screenplay by Zach Dean (Tomorrow War, Fast X).

“Day Drinker combines a highly commercial concept with wildly outrageous twists and turns all set in an incredible world,” said Lionsgate Motion Picture Group chair Adam Fogelson in a statement, “and there is no better filmmaker than Marc or two more perfectly cast actors than Johnny and Penélope to bring that world to life.”

The new film marks a milestone moment for Depp, who saw his career fall off after a messy split from ex-wife Amber Heard, which was followed by a highly publicized defamation trial, which Depp won. Over the past few years, Depp worked on a few films — such Jeanne du Barry and Modi: Three Days on the Wing of Madness — that were financed by European investors, but Day Drinker will mark his first American-back film in some time, as it is being produced by Lionsgate.