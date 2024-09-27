Johnny Depp Surprises Kids in Hospital Dressed in 'Pirates of the Caribbean' Costume

Johnny Depp might not be playing Captain Jack Sparrow in another Pirates of the Caribbean film, but he's still making some good use of the costume. The actor recently surprised kids at the Donostia University Hospital in San Sebastián, Spain, dressed as his iconic Disney character.

While in town to attend the San Sebastián Film Festival, Depp slipped away to the hospital and greeted patients in the hospital's Pediatrics and Oncology ward. PEOPLE reports that a local news outlet noted that Depp spent time talking and laughing with the patients, never breaking character.

"From all the staff of the Donostia University Hospital, we would like to express our infinite gratitude to Johnny Depp for his time, his support and his energy, as well as to @sansebastianfes for having facilitated this visit," the hospital wrote in a post on X (formerly known as Twitter), while also sharing some photos of Depp's visit.

(Photo: Johnny Depp as Captain Jack Sparrow from the 'Pirates of the Caribbean' franchise - Disney)

Depp first debuted as Captain Jack Sparrow back in 2003 with Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl. He earned an Academy Award nomination for the role and went on to reprise it in four more films: Dead Man's Chest (2006), At World's End (2007), On Stranger Tides (2011) and Dead Men Tell No Tales (2017).

However, it was first reported in 2018 that Depp would not be returning as Captain Jack. "I think he's had a great run. Obviously, he's made that character his own and it's become the character he's most famous for now," screenwriter Stuart Beattie told the Daily Mail. "And kids all over the world love him as that character so I think it's been great for him, it's been great for us, so I'm just very, very happy about it."

"I think Jack Sparrow will be his legacy. It's the only character he's played five times, it's the character he dresses up in to visit children in hospitals, it's what he'll be remembered for," Beattie added of Depp. Years later, while speaking to the Sunday Times, POTC producer Jerry Bruckheimer was asked if Depp would be involved in the next film, and he replied, "Not at this point."