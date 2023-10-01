Johnny Depp's Legal Saga With Ex Amber Heard Might Not Be Over Just Yet Due to Elon Musk

There have been a number of unseen details emerging about the love triangle between Elon Musk, Amber Heard, and Johnny Depp, and the latest piece of information comes from the tech mogul's father, Errol Musk. With the publication of Elon's much-awaited memoir earlier this month, Errol, who had been portrayed as an "abusive and manipulative" father, has now provided details into his son's love life and his role as a partner and father.

During a new interview, the 77-year-old patriarch explained how Heard was the perfect partner for his billionaire son. Heard and Musk briefly went out between 2017 and 2018. At the time, the Aquaman actress and her estranged lover Depp, who had split with her in 2016, were knee-deep in the legal proceedings pertaining to their divorce.

As part of the contentious defamation lawsuit between the actress and her ex-husband in 2022, Heard and Musk's alleged "extramarital affair" was discussed. "I thought Amber Heard was perfect for him," said Errol in an interview with the Daily Mail. "Elon was in love with Amber for a long while before she got divorced from Johnny Depp."

"It's natural to want to be the dominant seed. But if you have children in vitro..." says the patriarch, mocking his son's IVF-conceived children. Errol claimed that although Heard and Depp have separated since 2016, the actor still blames his son for the relationship's failure. "[Depp] blames Elon for the breakdown of his marriage and is on the cusp of suing him for that still," Musk's dad claimed.

Errol does not seem to be a fan of his son's on-and-off romance with Grimes, with whom he has three children. "'X is a weird name for a child, completely weird. I think that Grimes girl is weird, too. The last I heard she was living with a woman, then she's back with him, then she's gone again. She's a bit of a nutcase. Now Elon's on his own. He wants a woman who's got brains and beauty," he declared.

Through IVF in 2018, Grimes and the owner of X conceived their son X J A-12, followed by the birth of their daughter Exa Dark Siderael, whom they call Y, via surrogate in 2021. The news of the couple's third secret child, named Techno Mechanicus by Musk, only broke this month in anticipation of Musk's memoir being released.