Johnny Depp Expected to Donate $1 Million Amber Heard Settlement to These 5 Charities

Amber Heard has reportedly paid Johnny Depp the the damages she owed him for their 2022 defamation trial, but he does not plan to keep it for himself. On Tuesday Fox News reported that Depp had been paid the $1 million owed to him after the lawsuit, and that he planned to divide it up among five of his favorite charities. They are The Make-A-Film Foundation, The Painted Turtle, The Red Feather, Tetiaroa Society and the Amazonia Fund Alliance.

Depp and Heard were in the headlines for two months last summer when Depp's defamation lawsuit against Heard finally went to trial. He claimed that Heard had lied when she accused him of spousal abuse and that her lie had damaged his career prospects. The six-week trial was televised and the jury ultimately awarded Depp $10.65 million in damaged, while also award Heard $2 million in damages in her countersuit. In December, Depp agreed to settle the case if Heard would pay him $1 million, which was ultimately covered by her insurance company.

Although the lawsuit it settled, the case remains extremely contentious to this day. Many people continue to side with Heard saying that she was smeared in the press and treated unfairly on top of being abused by Depp, who has a long history of controversial behavior outside of his brief marriage with Heard. Meanwhile, Depp's die-hard fans continue to rage against Heard any time she appears in a movie or makes any moves in the public eye whatsoever.

Still, a year after the trial it is nice to have the financial issue settled – and to see the money going to a good cause. Here's a look at the five charities Depp has chosen to donate his winnings to.