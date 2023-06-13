Johnny Depp Expected to Donate $1 Million Amber Heard Settlement to These 5 Charities
Amber Heard has reportedly paid Johnny Depp the the damages she owed him for their 2022 defamation trial, but he does not plan to keep it for himself. On Tuesday Fox News reported that Depp had been paid the $1 million owed to him after the lawsuit, and that he planned to divide it up among five of his favorite charities. They are The Make-A-Film Foundation, The Painted Turtle, The Red Feather, Tetiaroa Society and the Amazonia Fund Alliance.
Depp and Heard were in the headlines for two months last summer when Depp's defamation lawsuit against Heard finally went to trial. He claimed that Heard had lied when she accused him of spousal abuse and that her lie had damaged his career prospects. The six-week trial was televised and the jury ultimately awarded Depp $10.65 million in damaged, while also award Heard $2 million in damages in her countersuit. In December, Depp agreed to settle the case if Heard would pay him $1 million, which was ultimately covered by her insurance company.
Although the lawsuit it settled, the case remains extremely contentious to this day. Many people continue to side with Heard saying that she was smeared in the press and treated unfairly on top of being abused by Depp, who has a long history of controversial behavior outside of his brief marriage with Heard. Meanwhile, Depp's die-hard fans continue to rage against Heard any time she appears in a movie or makes any moves in the public eye whatsoever.
Still, a year after the trial it is nice to have the financial issue settled – and to see the money going to a good cause. Here's a look at the five charities Depp has chosen to donate his winnings to.
Tetiaroa Society
The Tetiaroa Society is an organization dedicated to preserving and restoring the natural ecosystems of coastal and island areas. The group was inspired by actor Marlon Brando when it began and was founded in partnership with his estate after his death.
The Red Feather
The Red Feather is a charity organization that provides housing assistance and housing solutions to Native American nations and tribes. They also help spread awareness of the housing issues in the Native American community – particularly on Native American reservations. The organization is currently working to house members of the Hopi Tribe and the Navajo Nation in Arizona.
The Painted Turtle
The Painted Turtle is another charity organization serving children with serious medical conditions. It is a summer camp-style environment with various programs, all of which are free to qualifying participants.
The Make-A-Film Foundation
The Make-A-Film Foundation was created by filmmaker Tamika Lamison in 2006. It teams up children and teenagers who have life-threatening medical conditions with teams of writers, directors and actors to make short films – often including celebrities. These projects have been lauded for their creativity and have even won several awards. The organization has made over 100 films to date and will likely be able to make more thanks to Depp's contribution.
Amazonia Fund Alliance
Finally, The Amazonia Fund Alliance is actually a group of nonprofit groups and companies committed to preserve and restore the lifestyles of indigenous communities in the Amazon Rainforest.