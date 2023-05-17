Johnny Depp Tears up During Standing Ovation After Cannes Film Festival Screening

Johnny Depp received a standing ovation after a screening of his new movie at the Cannes Film Festival, and it brought the actor to tears. The Wrap reports that following the Cannes premiere of Jeanne du Barry, the crowd applauded Depp for what some have said was seven minutes, but may have been less. The response was clearly moving for the star, who began to tear up as the audience showered his film with praise.

In Jeanne du Barry, Depp portrays King Louis XV, alongside French actor/director Maïwenn who stars as the title character, Madame du Barry. The film is a historical love story and "ambitious drama" that is inspired by the life of Jeanne du Barry, Louis XV's last royal mistress at the Court of Versaille, after Madame de Pompadour. Notably, Maïwenn also co-wrote and directed the film. Additional cast members include Benjamin Lavernhe, Pierre Richard, Melvil Poupaud, and Pascal Greggory.

Well, here’s the standing O and cheers inside the theater for Johnny Depp after the Cannes premiere of JEANNE DU BARRY pic.twitter.com/gxi0WkpN4o — Kyle Buchanan (@kylebuchanan) May 16, 2023

News of Depp's new movie first came in 2022, a little over two months after the end of his defamation trial against ex-wife Amber Heard. On June 2, the trial jury delivered their verdict, ruling that the actress defamed her ex in a 2018 Washington Post op-ed about domestic abuse, in which he was not explicitly named. Heard and her legal team stated that they planned to appeal the verdict, which they later did.

Ultimately, the former couple came to an agreement on their lawsuit settlement issues out of court. "We are pleased to formally close the door on this painful chapter for Mr. Depp, who made clear throughout this process that his priority was about bringing the truth to light," Depp's legal team stated. "The jury's unanimous decision and the resulting judgement in Mr. Depp's favor against Ms. Heard remain fully in place. The payment of $1M – which Mr. Depp is pledging and will (actually) donate to charities – reinforces Ms. Heard's acknowledgement of the conclusion of the legal system's rigorous pursuit for justice."

While Depp fans will get a chance to see him in a new film eventually, the actor's team has unequivocally confirmed that he will not be rejoining the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise, contrary to rumors. Speaking to NBC News, a rep for Depp stated, "This is made up." There's been lots of talk about the chances that Depp could return to the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise, especially after Jerry Bruckheimer revealed his perspective on the matter. While speaking to the Sunday Times, Bruckheimer was asked if Depp would be involved in the next film. "Not at this point," he said, then adding, "The future is yet to be decided."