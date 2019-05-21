‘John Wick: Chapter 4’ Confirmed for 2021

With the success of John Wick: Chapter 3 on its opening weekend, it shouldn’t be a shock that a fourth entry in the franchise is currently in the works. There were hints that spin-offs and prequels could be coming, but the box office success and toppling of Avengers: Endgame from the top spot helped to propel the sequel into existence.

According to Variety, Lionsgate made the announcement via text message to fans.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“You have served. You will be of service. John Wick: Chapter 4 is coming – May 21, 2021,” the message said.

#JohnWick3 is the #1 Movie in the world. See what everyone is raving about. https://t.co/Q5hjL3Hg2f pic.twitter.com/R9OnvsU0xl — John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum (@JohnWickMovie) May 20, 2019

That means we’ll have to wait two years to see Keanu Reeves back as the murderous dog lover, but it isn’t the only slice of the John Wick universe that fans have to look forward to.

Fans will get to see the John Wick spin-off series The Continental before John Wick: Chapter 4 enters theaters in two years. The show will reportedly start filming this year and will feature the assassin hotel and club from the films, centering on one of the many other characters that inhabit the rooms. It will also take its talents around the globe, showing the many different locations in different cities — including the ones we have seen in the movies.

John Wick: Chapter 3 managed to pull in a $56.8 million opening weekend at the box office. This almost doubled the take for Avengers: Endgame in its fourth weekend of release at $30 million.

The franchise grew out of a cult following for the first film, initially released under the radar and gaining traction. For comparisons, the first film’s opening weekend pull was $14 million and earned just shy of the third film’s opening weekend during its entire domestic run with $43 million.

It also helps that critics love the new film and the other entries in the series. Chapter 3 currently holds around an 88% fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes and has gotten plenty of rave reviews by critics ahead of its release.

Reeves is joined by an all-star cast of domestic and foreign stars, including his The Matrix co-star Laurence Fishburne in the latter entries in the franchise. Deadwood star Ian McShane, Halle Berry, Common, Anjelica Huston, Alfie Allen, and Spaghetti western star Franco Nero have also appeared in the series.

You can catch John Wick: Chapter 3 in theaters right now and watch them all on repeat while waiting for the fourth entry in two year.