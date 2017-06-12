‘John Wick’ Director Reveals Chapter 3 Plot Details

John Wick: Chapter 2 is hitting Blu-Ray & DVD this week, but fans have been looking ahead to the third installment since the film was released in theaters. Chapter 3 is definitely in development, but many of the plot details have been kept under wraps to this point.

However, while speaking with Independent, director Chad Stahelski hinted at some of the elements fans may see in the next – presumably final – chapter of John Wick‘s story.

Videos by PopCulture.com

After revealing that the creative team was “knee-deep” in discussions about the next installment, Stahelski told the interviewer that many elements of Wick’s world will be explained in the film.

“We are going to put in something about the High Table, how that all works. We’re going to put in something about where John comes from, and where he wants to go. I don’t want to say too much more, but it will be a nice completion to Mr Wick’s journey.”

The High Table represents those who oversee the organization of assassin’s that John Wick has now been banished from. Ian McShane’s characer Winston belongs to this High Table, but that’s all anyone knows to this point.

More Movies: Brendan Fraser On Tom Cruise’s Mummy Movie

The other exciting takeaway from Stahelski’s answer is the fact that we will all get to learn more about John Wick’s history. The first film only touched on his past, letting audiences know that his wife is what got him out of the crime business years ago. Chapter 2 talked a bit more about his exit, but that was it. This third installment seems like it will be the missing piece of the character’s puzzle.

However, John Wick: Chapter 3 will likely be the last movie in the series. After the interviewer asked Stahelski if the next installment would be the end, the director said it seems that way.

“In our minds, yes. But I’ll let the studio answer those sort of questions. “

John Wick: Chapter 3 is currently in development, and it’s reportedly heading into production later this year. Stahelski will helm the sequel, and Keanu Reeves is returning to star.

Up Next: First Look At Henry Cavill In Mission: Impossible 6