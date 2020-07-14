Kelly Preston Filmed Movie With Judi Dench Before Her Death

✖

Kelly Preston's private breast cancer battle didn't keep her from acting in a new movie with Dame Judi Dench before she died of the disease Sunday at the age of 57. The late actress just recently completed filming the upcoming movie Off the Rails, which tells the story of four friends recreating an inter-rail journey across Europe to fulfill a friend's dying wish.

The film, which IMDb says is in post-production, has no public release date attached. Preston shared a photo from the set with Dench, actress Sally Phillips and others working on the movie in April 2019, writing on Instagram, "Dream come true today shooting with Dame Judi Dench in London for [Off the Rails]." Later that month, Preston shared another cast and crew photo celebrating the end of filming, writing in the caption, "I LOVED every moment of this film!" Before filming this unreleased movie, Preston's last appearance on the big screen was in 2018's Gotti, in which she starred alongside husband John Travolta as Victoria Gotti.

Travolta broke the news Sunday that Preston had passed after two years battling breast cancer. "It is with a very heavy heart that I inform you that my beautiful wife Kelly has lost her two-year battle with breast cancer. She fought a courageous fight with the love and support of so many," he wrote at the time. Travolta then thanked the medical professionals who cared for his wife and his family during the difficult past two years. The couple are parents to 20-year-old daughter Ella and 9-year-old son Benjamin, having lost son Jett at age 16 in a tragic 2009 accident.

"Kelly's love and life will always be remembered," Travolta continued. "I will be taking some time to be there for my children who have lost their mother, so forgive me in advance if you don’t hear from us for a while. But please know that I will feel your outpouring of love in the weeks and months ahead as we heal."

Preston's representative confirmed to PEOPLE that while Preston chose to keep her diagnosis out of the public eye, she had been "undergoing medical treatment for some time" and was supported by her closest family and friends. "She was a bright, beautiful and loving soul who cared deeply about others and who brought life to everything she touched," the actress' representative said. "Her family asks for your understanding of their need for privacy at this time."