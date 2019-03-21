Jennifer Lopez Set for Stripper Revenge Movie With Cardi B, ‘Riverdale’ Star Lili Reinhart

Cardi B is hitting the big screen for the first time as she and Jennifer Lopez pair up for another project together.

The two will be starring in a new film called Hustlers and Cardi B will take a trip down memory lane back to her stripping days. The Grammy Award winner will be playing the role of a stripper for her big debut, but it’s not like she’s ever been shy about her past, she’s pretty much an open book when it comes to her days dancing on the pole. While this is a fitting role for her — given her past — these days she keeps busy being a full-time mom, wife and business woman.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Joining the leading ladies is Constance Wu, Lili Reinhart, Keke Palmer, Julia Stiles and Mercedes Ruehl. Trace Lysette and Mette Towley may be added to the cast but are both in the negotiation process currently.

Chairman of STXfilms — the company who will produce the movie alongside Lopez — Adam Fogelson told Deadline, “We could not have asked for a more exciting or talented lineup of performers to join our cast. STX is thrilled to reunite with Jennifer, Elaine and Benny to bring this unexpected, entertaining and often shocking story to the big screen for audiences worldwide.”

Writer and Director, Lorene Scafaria, added by saying, “I’m thrilled to have the opportunity to work with this dynamic group of women. We’re grateful to have assembled such a powerhouse cast and can’t wait to start filming at the end of the week.”

The shoot will start on March 22 in New York City and is based on a 2016 New York Magazine article that highlights a group of former strip club employees as they bring an unexpected surprise to their Wall Street clients. Elaine Goldsmith-Thomas and Benny Medina will also help produce and both have worked with STX in the past for the 2018 rom-com Second Act.

Lopez and Cardi B combined their talents in 2018 when the two collaborated on Lopez’s hit single “Dinero” — if that’s any indication, it’s safe to say this movie is going to be fire!

Lopez can expect her fiancé, Alex Rodriguez, to be by her side during the shooting process as well. The two recently got engaged on March 9 and she made it pretty clear they’re not only in a really happy place right now, but both have a mutual understanding of each others dreams and goals.

“We’re really happy,” Lopez said. “We have [an] appreciation for where we are in our lives today, and that’s what we’re enjoying the most.”

“Everything that we do, we do together,” she continued. “He knows my dreams and I know his dreams, and together we feel like we’re stronger.”

Now that the former baseball player doesn’t have 162 games to attend, he’s got a lot more free time these days and has been filling most of that with Lopez.

Photo credit: Getty Images