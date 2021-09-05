Jason Momoa Has Whole New Look for ‘Aquaman 2’

Director James Wan offered DC Comics fans a first look at Jason Momoa‘s suit for Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, and it is a whole new vibe for the superhero. Wan shared the photos on Instagram on Sunday afternoon, showing off the suit that Momoa’s Arthur Curry donned at the end of Aquaman, while also offering a look at the “stealth suit.”

“Here’s [Jason Momoa] in the classic Aquaman suit AND a sneak peek at his other outfit — the stealth suit. Atlantean tech based on cephalopod’s camouflaging ability,” Wan wrote alongside the images. “David Leslie Johnson and I were inspired by the 80’s ‘blue suit.’” Momoa also shared the photos on his account, writing “Second round. New suit. More action.”

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom is scheduled for release on Dec. 16, 2022, and will costar Amber Heard, Patrick Wilson, Dolph Lundgren, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, and Temuera Morrison. Not a lot is known about the plot of the sequel, but Wan explained In an Interview with Total Film that he pulled a lot of Influence from a 1965 campy Italian sci-fi/horror film. “Aquaman 2 is very heavily inspired by Planet of the Vampires,” Wan, who also directed Saw, Insidious, and The Conjuring, revealed. “You can take the boy out of horror, but you can never take the horror out [of] the boy.”

Ultimately, Wan trusts his audience to go with him on the surprisingly fun journey through Curry’s adventures. “The first movie took a lot of people by surprise, right? And that’s partially because they were not familiar with the comic book, which deals in this very lurid, strange world,” he said. “People were taken aback that I didn’t throw all that stuff away and make a dark, heavy film. But I didn’t feel that would have been right for it. So with the second film, I feel it will be easier for people to accept where we go because I’ve already laid the foundation.” Films like the first Aquaman, Birds of Prey, and The Suicide Squad have managed to inject some fun Into the often dour DC Cinematic Universe, so here’s hoping that Wan manages to continue the trend.