Amber Heard Calls Self Both 'Mom' and 'Dad' Alongside New Photo of Baby Oonagh

Amber Heard shared a new photo with her daughter, Oonagh Paige Heard, on Friday, referring to herself as both mom and dad. The photo was taken while Heard, 35, surprisingly announced earlier this month that she welcomed her first child. Oonagh's middle name appears to be a tribute to Heard's mother, Paige Heard, who died in May 2020.

The newest photo of Heard with Oonagh shows the two looking at a laptop. "I’m just the mom and the dad. She’s the boss," Heard wrote, adding bottle and heart emojis. Although over 190,000 Instagram users have liked the post since it was published, Heard limited the comments. "Stoppittttttt," transgender activist Corey Rae wrote in one of only three comments on the post.

Heard announced Oonagh's birth on July 1, just over four months after the baby was born and four years after Heard decided she wanted to have a child. "I wanted to do it on my own terms," the Aquaman star wrote. "I now appreciate how radical it is for us as women to think about one of the most fundamental parts of our destinies in this way. I hope we arrive at a point in which it’s normalized to not want a ring in order to have a crib."

"A part of me wants to uphold that my private life is none of anyone’s business. I also get that the nature of my job compels me to take control of this,' Heard continued. "My daughter was born on April 8, 2021. Her name is Oonagh Paige Heard. She’s the beginning of the rest of my life."

Heard also shared a video with Oonagh on July 6. In the clip, Heard held Oonagh as she sipped from a celery drink, which did not impress the actress. "You can take the gal out of LA, but you can’t take LA out of the gal," Heard wrote, adding the hashtag "not a juicer."

Heard has not commented on Oonagh's birth outside of her Instagram posts, but a source told Entertainment Tonight that she has wanted to be a mother for a while. "After her mom passed away, she was going through a hard time and was very sad. Her desire to become a mom grew even stronger and she wanted to make a big life change," the source said, adding that Heard's sister also recently had a child. "She did this for herself and is feeling very confident. She named her daughter after her mom [Paige Parsons] and is so thrilled to be starting this new life chapter. She isn't bothered by negative comments she is receiving about the news."

The happy baby news comes as Heard is still involved in legal battles with Johnny Depp, to whom she was married from 2015 to 2017. She accused him of being abusive during their relationship, allegations he denied. He sued her for defamation in 2019 after Heard published an op-ed about her experiences as a victim of domestic violence. Heard also testified during Depp's libel suit against publishers of the U.K. tabloid The Sun. While the U.K. lawsuit was dismissed, the defamation case, filed in Virginia, has been postponed until April 2022.