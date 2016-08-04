✖

Birds of Prey star Margot Robbie is notoriously private about her marriage to English producer Tom Ackerly, but the actress briefly opened up about their relationship while she was a guest on The Late Late Show on June 16. In her interview with host James Corden, Robbie revealed that Ackerly struggles with reptiles, unlike her, who grew up around "heaps of wildlife" in her native Australia. "My husband hates snakes," the I, Tonya star explained. "He's English. You guys don't have them obviously really at all in England, I guess. But I mean, they're everywhere! I'm living in L.A. and there was a 2-meter snake… just outside the kitchen, just in the garden the other day. Yeah, he almost had a coronary."

Robbie and Ackerly have been together since meeting on the Suite Francais set in 2014 and got married in 2016. Robbie admitted that prior to her relationship with Ackerly, she wasn't sold on the idea of serious relationships. "I was the ultimate single gal. The idea of relationships made me want to vomit," she told Vogue in 2016. "And then this crept up on me. We were friends for so long. I was always in love with him, but I thought, 'Oh, he would never love me back. Don't make it weird, Margot. Don't be stupid and tell him that you like him.' And then it happened, and I was like, 'Of course we're together. This makes so much sense, the way nothing has ever made sense before.'"

While Robbie usually keeps things tight-lipped about her relationship with Ackerley, she has shared some insight into whether or not she wants to have a family in the future. Soon after they got married, Robbie explained that she did want a large family someday, but that her career came first. "I want tons of children. Well, maybe not too many. I grew up in a family of four [kids], so that sounds like a good number," Robbie explained to The Sunday Telegraph. "I know that once I have kids, they’ll be my priority, so I want to do the family thing later."

Robbie and Ackerly run their production company LuckyChap Entertainment together, proving that they've found the perfect balance of business and pleasure. According to Robbie, they decided to make I, Tonya instead of taking a honeymoon after they got married. "We did this film instead of our honeymoon," Robbie explained. "There were times we were sitting in a car parked in Atlanta freezing cold being like, 'We should be on a beach right now. We should be on a honeymoon. What are we doing?!' Following our dream."