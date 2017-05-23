Janelle Monae Reportedly Eyed For Charlie’s Angels Reboot

Charlie’s Angels is heading back to theaters soon, and it sounds like Sony has its eyes on the first secret agent of the trio.

The Tracking Board recently reported a ton of updates regarding the Charlie’s Angel’s reboot film, which is being directed by Elizabeth Banks. The biggest of these updates revolves around the film’s potential casting, and that Janelle Monae is being eyed for one of the lead roles.

According to the report, the new movie is looking for one of the Angels to be black, and that Monae is at the top of their wishlist.

This makes a ton of sense, as Monae has been all over the studio radar as of late. After making waves with her music, Monae was celebrated for her roles in the Oscar-nominated films Moonlight and Hidden Figures.

Now, this is nowhere near an official casting. The studio has just hired screenwriters, Narcos scribes Doug Miro and Carlo Barnard, so the film is still in the scripting stages. Still, it’s good to know that such a talented actress is being eyed for a lead role.

The report also states that the film could premiere as early as 2019, but that has yet to be confirmed.

This will be the third major iteration of Charlie’s Angels. Farrah Fawcett headlined the original TV series, while Drew Barrymore, Lucy Liu, and Cameron Diaz starred in the film versions.

Elizabeth Banks made her name as a comedic actress, but has transitioned to a successful director in recent years. She recently helmed Pitch Perfect 2.

