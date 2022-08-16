Jameela Jamil gave her all when it came to playing Titania in She-Hulk: Attorney at Law. The Good Place alum revealed in an interview with Entertainment Tonight at the red carpet premiere that she didn't shy away from stunt work or action sequences during filming – even if it resulted in odd and uncomfortable injuries.

"Oh, I did it all! I did it all," Jamil said of being involved with the action scenes and filming stunts. "I was hurting in place that I really didn't know exists." She added, "Like, you'll probably have to bleep this out, but I pulled a muscle in my a-hole. I didn't know that was possible!" Jamile also said she learned "jiu-jitsu and kung fu and combat in the air" for the role.

"I don't know how much of it ever gets to make it to the big screen, because CGI is bonkers," she added. "But I got to do all my stunts pretty much myself! And that was something I've never done before because I'm the ultimate couch potato. I am just a puddle with bangs."

Jamile previously revealed how serious the stunts on set were getting on Twitter when first images from She-Hulk showing her in a red wig were criticized for looking cheap. "Omg this photo," she tweeted in July. "Guys... I accept every ounce of shade here, but in defense of my excellent hair stylist, this is just my hair after a 14 hour stunt day in atlanta heat. Just after being upside down." Jamil added, "She did a *great* job on the show I promise. I love her. Boobs look ok tho?"

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, Jamil gushed over her co-stars, who include Tatiana Maslany, who plays the eponymous She-Hulk, and original Marvel Hulk Mark Ruffalo. "There was a day where we were all rehearsing together for a scene and he made it feel like we were just rehearsing for a school play, it felt so fun, so free," she recalled of filming with Ruffalo. "He's so generous, he's so playful, he's so not what you would think someone at that level would be. He's just a gentleman." She-Hulk: Attorney at Law premieres Aug. 18 on Disney+.