'Space Force' Star Joins 'She-Hulk' on Disney+

Space Force actress Ginger Gonzaga has reportedly signed on to co-star in the upcoming Disney+ series She-Hulk. According to The Wrap, a source close to the show advised the outlet that Gonzaga will play opposite series star Tatiana Maslany, who portrays Jennifer Walters/She-Hulk, as the character's best friend. Notably, in the comics, Walters' closest friend is Pasty Walker/Hellcat, though it's unlikely that Gonzaga will be playing this role, as actress Rachael Taylor already took on that character in Netflix’s Jessica Jones series.

On Space Force, Gonzaga plays Anabela Ysidro-Campos, who is also known as AYC. The character is a parody of Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, the U.S. representative for New York's 14th congressional district. Gonzaga began her career in improv comedy, studying with both Second City and Upright Citizens Brigade. In 2011 she began hosting The Morning After, a pop-culture recap show for Hulu, and then went on to begin her acting career by appearing in films such as Ted and Someone Marry Barry. Gonzaga has also had lead and supporting roles in shows Mixology, Wrecked and I'm Dying Up Here.

In addition to Gonzaga and Maslany, She-Hulk will also see Mark Ruffalo reprise his role as Bruce Banner/Hulk from previous MCU films. The show will also bring back actor Tim Roth who plays Emil Blonsky/Abomination, a role he originated in 2008s The Incredible Hulk. She-Hulk is being developed by Jessica Gao (Rick and Morty, Silicon Valley), and will debut its 10-episode Season 1 in 2022.

During a 2019 interview with Brief Take, Gonzaga spoke about the roles she takes on, and how she chooses them. "To be seen as a chameleon is kind of my goal, so that means a lot to me. I do have a goal to play every type of person and stretch myself; I never want to play the same thing. If the writing is amazing, and I’ve been lucky enough to work with some really cool people," she said. "I’ve worked with the Duplasses (brothers Mark and Jay Duplass) a lot, I love them. They gave me so much freedom on Togetherness. I used to want to do just comedy but then I wanted some variety and looked for more drama. I look for anything real that I think I can elevate."