‘Jackass Forever’ Star Steve-O Reveals Stunts That Were Too Dangerous for Audiences

Jackass Forever star Steve-O recently opened up some of the franchises’ past stunts, and he revealed a few that were deemed too dangerous to be shown to audiences. During an appearance on the Hot One’s YouTube game show Truth or Dab, which is also hosted by Sean Evans, Steve-O and his Jackass co-star/friend Jason “Wee Man” Acuña spilled some series secrets while chowing down on hot wings. Among the dangerous stunts that Steve-O mentioned was one where Jackass leader Johnny Knoxville “shot himself with the 38-caliber Smith and Wesson handgun.”

Steve-O also described a stunt called “box down stairs,” wherein Knoxville climbed inside a box and then had crew members “[tuck] in some pillows around him.” Next, they “taped it up” and “rolled it down a huge flight of cement stairs.” Steve-O, marveling at the insanity of the stunt, said, “it was violent as hell.” The final stunt that Setev-o mentioned was one where Knoxville straight-up let himself get hit by a car. “And when he said, ‘I’m Johnny Knoxville and I’m going to get hit by a car real soon.’ Car just came flying, he went through the windshield, rolled over,” Steve-O recalled. “They asked him, ‘What were you thinking when you got hit by a car?’ And his answer was, ‘I wore two pairs of jeans so that I’d be safe.’”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Jackass crashed into pop culture in the early 2000s with a hilarious and controversial series on MTV. In 2002, the first film, Jackass: The Movie, debuted and was massively successful. That film was followed by two more: 2006’s Jackass Number Two and 2010’s Jackass 3D.

Sadly, in 2011, Jackass co-star Ryan Dunn died in a tragic car accident, and the franchise has been mostly quiet ever since, with the exception of 2013’s Jackass Presents: Bad Grandpa, which was nominated for an Academy Award in the Best Makeup and Hairstyling category. However, that film featured only Knoxville in-character as the titular “bad grandpa.”

Next year, fans will finally see the release of Jackass Forever, quite possibly the franchise’s final film, though that is not confirmed. One person who will take their last bow this time around, however, is Knoxville. The 50-year-old father of three recently told GQ that he does not plan to star in any more Jackass projects after this.

“You can only take so many chances before something irreversible happens,” he said. “I feel like I’ve been extremely lucky to take the chances I’ve taken and still be walking around.” Jackass 4 is set to be released in theaters on Feb.