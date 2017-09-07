‘IT’ Sequel Is Officially Moving Forward

With IT set to have a monster (get it?) opening at the box office this weekend, and rave reviews pouring out from every corner of the Internet, there’s been no doubt in anyone’s mind that the Stephen King adaptation would be getting a sequel.

On Thursday however, New Line made things official. IT: Chapter Two is moving forward.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the studio is already working toward producing a sequel to the highly-anticipated film. Gary Dauberman, one of the screenwriters on IT, has already signed a deal to pen the sequel.

Director Andy Muschietti is looking to return for the next installment, and he’s made that point clear on a number of occasions. While there is no deal in place between the studio and the filmmaker just yet, his return seems inevitable.

Barbara Muschietti, Roy Lee, Dan Lin, Seth Grahame-Smith and David Katzenberg are all set to return to the sequel as producers.

Fans of the original IT novel probably could have guessed that a sequel would happen eventually. The book is over 1,200 pages long and tells the story of the characters throughout two different times in their lives. There is still a lot of ground left to the cover with IT.