Leaked ‘IT: Chapter Two’ Photos Show Pennywise Terrifying Bill Hader

Photos from the set of IT: Chapter Two have leaked, showing a grown up Richie Tozier — played by Bill Hader — utterly terrified by his clown nemesis.

IT: Chapter Two is the highly anticipated follow up to last year’s smash-hit Stephen King adaptation. It picks up 27 years after the first movie, and while they have all changed quite a bit, Pennywise the Dancing Clown (Bill Skarsgard) has not, nor has the fear he inspires in his cast-mates.

In photos published by The Daily Mail, Hader can be seen running from Skarsgard, a look of sheer terror on his face.

Bill Skarsgård frightens co-star Bill Hader in his clown suit as the pair film scenes for It: Chapter Two //t.co/VrnzoOE6XN“>//t.co/VrnzoOE6XN — Daily Mail Celebrity (@DailyMailCeleb) //twitter.com/DailyMailCeleb/status/1042540122154172416?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw“>September 19, 2018

Presumably, the two Bills were rehearsing when these pictures were taken, though many fans joked that they could just as easily be candid. Skarsgard cuts an intimidating figure in his make-up and ruffles, while Hader is a perfect candidate to inherit the role of Richie from Finn Wolfhard. Other photos from the set show the two chatting a little more amicably, and in one Skarsgard even seems to spot he person watching them, giving an unintentional clownish glare at the camera wielder.

IT: Chapter Two adapts the second half of Stephen King’s original novel. In it, all the members of The Losers Club returns to their hometown of Derry, Maine after 27 years. They slowly come to remember their encounter with the shape-shifting monster in their sewer, and must face him again as adults.

In addition the Hader, the grown-up cast includes James McAvoy as Bill Denbrough, Jessica Chastain as Beverly Marsh, Jay Ryan as Ben Hanscom, Isaiah Mustafa as Mike Hanlon, James Ransone as Eddie Kasbrak and Andy Bean as Stan Uris.

The film is being directed by Andy Muschietti, who was at the helm of last year’s IT as well. The movie was a much bigger hit than many anticipated, pulling in over $700 million and achieving an 85-percent positive rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

IT also brought Skarsgard into the world of Stephen King, which he now has a comfortable rule over. The actor has been stunned audiences yet again this year with his performance in Castle Rock. The Hulu original series adapted and remixed lots of different King material to make one mysterious, supernatural and eerie story. Skarsgard was at the center of that action, playing the inscrutable character known mostly as “The Kid.” The season finale aired just over a week ago, but the show has already been picked up for another year, to the delight of many fans.

Meanwhile, Bill Hader is also a hot commodity after his big night at the Emmys this month. He took home the award for best lead actor in a comedy series for his HBO original series Barry. The show was a massive success, and Henry Winkler earned the Emmy for best supporting character in a comedy series for his role as well.



IT: Chapter Two is currently scheduled for release on Sept. 6, 2019.

Photo Credit: Warner Bros.