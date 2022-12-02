'Indiana Jones 5' Receives New Title, Trailer Released

The fedora and whip are back in action. Indiana Jones 5 now has a title, Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, which was revealed in the first trailer. Disney and Lucasfilm's footage also revealed glimpses of a de-aged Harrison Ford, used so Indiana Jones can go on more adventures during World War II. However, the majority of the film is set in 1969, which would place it over a decade after the events of Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull. The Dial of Destiny opens on June 30, 2023.

As with many legacy sequels, the trailer is packed with references to the original films audiences loved. It opens with hints of a desert chase and underwater adventures that Henry Jones Jr. and Sallah (John Rhys-Davies) yearn for in their old age. "Those days have come and gone," Indy told Sallah. "Perhaps... perhaps not," Sallah replied.

While several shots show teases of the action, Indy delivers a mysterious voiceover that may hint at what the "Dial of Destiny" is. "I don't believe in magic, but a few times in my life, I've seen things... things I can't explain," Indy said. "And I've come to believe it's not so much what you believe... it's how hard you believe it."

Several new characters are also glimpsed in the trailer. Phoebe Waller-Bridge (Fleabag) stars as Helena, who we now know is Indy's goddaughter. Mads Mikkelsen plays Voller, a former NASA employee and a former Nazi involved in the moon-landing program. Toby Jones can also be spotted as Bail. Boyd Holbrook, Shaunette Renee Wilson, Thomas Kretschmann, Antonio Banderas, and Olivier Richters also play new characters.

The Dial of Destiny is the first Indiana Jones movie not directed by Stephen Spielberg, who only serves as an executive producer this time around. Instead, James Mangold directed and co-wrote the screenplay with Jez and John-Henry Butterworth. Mangold is the acclaimed director of Walk the Line, Logan, Ford v Ferrari, The Wolverine, and Girl, Interrupted. Frank Marshall and Kathleen Kennedy produced the film with Simon Emanuel. John Williams returned to score the film. The Dial of Destiny is also notable as the first non-Star Wars Lucasfilm feature film since Disney bought the studio in 2012. Lucasfilm also released the premiere of its first non-Star Wars scripted series, Willow, on Disney+ Wednesday.

The Indiana Jones franchise started in 1981 with Raiders of the Lost Ark, which is still considered one of the best action movies ever made. The original trilogy continued with Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom in 1984 and Indiana Jones and The Last Crusade in 1989. Spielberg, George Lucas, and Ford returned in 2008 with Kingdom of the Crystal Skull. Lucas also produced the TV series The Young Indiana Jones Chronicles, which tracked Indy's adventures during his childhood and teen years.