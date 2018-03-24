Netflix Viewers Can’t Finish These Horror Movies

Are you a fan of scary movies? Well, these movies might be a challenge for you.

It seems that even the most hardcore horror fans have trouble finishing these scary movies on Netflix, with the streaming giant saying users make it at least 70 percent of the way through the movie, but turn it off before it’s over.

Per the data released by Forbes, some of these movies might have made the list based on their level of grossness, or simply because they weren’t good. Netflix, however admits their feat analysis came because if quality played a factor in why stop watching, users tend to do it much earlier.

Carnage Park

“After botching a bank heist, two robbers take a woman hostage and flee to the California desert, where a psychotic sniper stalks them relentlessly.” The 2016 film scored a 61 percent on Rotten Tomatoes and a 4.9 on IMDB.

Cabin Fever (2016)

“As a flesh-eating virus rips its way through a remote woodland cabin, the terrified teens vacationing inside wonder who’ll fall victim next.” The 2016 remake scored a 0 percent on Rotten Tomatoes and a 3.7 on IMDB.

Raw

“Forced to eat raw meat during a hazing ritual at her veterinary school, a young vegetarian develops an overpowering hunger for flesh in all its forms. The 2016 film scored 90 percent on Rotten Tomatoes and a 7.0 on IMDB.

México Bárbaro

“Eight tales featuring boogeymen, trolls, demons, ghosts, zombies and Mayan imps from Mexico’s darkest legends make up this horror anthology.” The 2014 film scored a 60 percent on Rotten Tomatoes and a 4.9 on IMDB.

Piranha

“When an earthquake rips open the bottom of Lake Victoria, a bloodbath ensures as schools of carnivorous piranhas are released from their aquatic lair.” The Adam Scott-starring film scored 74 percent on Rotten Tomatoes and a 5.5 on IMDB.

Teeth

“When a virtuous high school student is sexually assaulted, she discovers she has an unexpected line of defense: A toothed vagina.” The 2007 film scored 80 percent on Rotten Tomatoes and a 5.4 on IMDB.

The Conjuring

“Based on true events, this spine-chiller tells the story of a New England family who begins having encounters with spirits in their farmhouse. The 2013 film scored 86 percent and a 7.5 on IMDB.

The Human Centipede 2: Full Sequence

“A disturbed loner is so obsessed with the shocking horror film The Human Centipede that he decides to replicate the movie’s grisly experiment.” The 2011 film scored 30 percent and a 3.9 on IMDB.

The Void

“A police officer rushes a bloodied man to a short-staffed hospital, where mysterious figures surround the building’s exterior.” The 2016 film scored 75 percent on Rotten Tomatoes and a 5.8 on IMDB.

JeruZalem

“Two vacationing Americans join an anthropology student on a tour of Jerusalem, arriving just as a terrifying biblical apocalypse begins to unfold.” The 2016 film scored 59 percent and a 4.7 on IMDB.