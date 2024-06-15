Rebel Wilson's Isn't It Romantic is officially getting a sequel. Deadline reports that New Line Cinema is in early development on the follow-up to the 2019 rom-com called Isn't It Scary, according to multiple sources. April Prosser, who wrote Netflix's Look Both Ways, will write the script. Todd Garner will reportedly produce for Broken Road Productions alongside Gina Mathews and Grant Scharbo for Little Engine Entertainment. Since it's still early, the deals haven't closed yet. Talent also hasn't been finalized.

Also starring Liam Hemsworth, her Pitch Perfect co-star Adam DeVine, and Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Isn't It Romantic follows Rebel's Natalie, an architect with a strong hatred for romantic comedies. After she believes a guy is hitting on her, she's knocked unconscious during an attempted mugging and finds herself trapped in the stereotypical rom-coms she despises. The film was a box office success, grossing $48.8 million on a $31 million budget. It also received generally positive reviews.

While a set plot for Isn't It Scary hasn't been revealed, it will reportedly follow a similar route and touch on horror genre tropes. If it follows a similar storyline, then it's likely the main character will not be a fan of horror movies and soon finds themselves stuck inside a horror movie-like world. It does not sound as fun as being stuck in a rom-com, but if it's anything like the Scary Movie franchise, then that would be pretty great.

Since no talent is currently attached, it's unclear if Rebel Wilson or any of the cast from the first movie will return. It would be a bit harsh to put Wilson's character through yet another meta storyline, but it would be pretty funny. At the very least, if these sequels continue beyond Isn't It Scary, the characters may have to start a support group for people who live through actual movie genres. The possibilities are truly endless.

It might still be a while until any actual details come out about Isn't It Scary since it's still in early development. The story is definitely intriguing, with or without Rebel Wilson. In the meantime, fans can theorize just what could happen in the film and who could possibly be cast. Isn't It Romantic is currently streaming on Hulu as well, so people can get even more ideas for their theories and see what might just happen in Isn't It Scary.