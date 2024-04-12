'Scary Movie' Reboot in the Works

It's been more than a decade since iconic horror movies were skewered on the big screen when Scary Movie V hit theaters in 2013, but that's about to change. Scary Movie is officially being rebooted, with Paramount Pictures and Miramax partnering for a sixth Scary Movie film, it was revealed at CinemaCon on Thursday, April 11, per The Hollywood Reporter.

The upcoming film, which is expected to begin filming this fall, will be produced by produced by Neal H. Moritz, the producer behind movies like I Know What You Did Last Summer and Fast & Furious. Further details about the movie are not known at this time, including if any original cast members will return or what horror movies will be skewered. The horror genre has had something of a resurgence in recent years, seeing hits with titles like M3GAN, Smile, Five Nights at Freddy's, The Conjuring Universe (the highest-grossing horror film series) and the reboot of the Scream franchise, which, along with I Know What You Did Last Summer, was among the horror films parodied in the original Scary Movie film.

The Scary Movie franchise was developed by Keenen Ivory Wayans, Shawn Wayans, and Marlon Wayans, with Shawn and Marlon Wayans also starring in the first two movies. Released in 2000 and starring Carmen Electra, Shannon Elizabeth, Anna Faris, Jon Abrahams, Reginal Hall, and Kurt Fuller, the first Scary Movie film was a massive success. A parody of horror films at the time, the film grossed over $278 million at the box office, going on to spawn a five-film franchise (soon to be six!).

Scary Movie 2 was released on July 4, 2001. Parodying films like The Haunting, The Exorcist, and The Amityville Horror, the movie starred returning cast members the Wayans brothers, Faris, and Hall, along with Tori Spelling, Andy Richter, Natasha Lyonne, and Chris Elliott. 2003's Scary Movie 3 and 2006's Scary Movie 4 were directed by David Zucker, and once again saw Faris and Hall returning alongside a roster of new co-stars. The most recent franchise installment, Scary Movie V, hit theaters on April 12, 2013, starring Simone Rex, Heather Locklear, Katrina Bowden, Erica Ash, and Ashley Tisdale. The film was the lowest-grossing movie in the series with just $78 million.

Although a premiere date for the upcoming installment was not revealed, THR reported that it is expected for 2025. The first three Scary Movie films are available to stream on Max.