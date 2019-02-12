Miley Cyrus Covers for Husband Liam Hemsworth at ‘Isn’t It Romantic’ Premiere Amid Hospital Stay

Miley Cyrus filled in for husband Liam Hemsworth at the premiere of his movie, Isn’t It Romantic, on Moday after it was revealed that he was hospitalized overnight Saturday.

Hemsworth was noticeably missing from the press junket for his film on Sunday (and also from the Grammys, where Cyrus had two performances) when co-star Rebel Wilson revealed he was in the hospital.

A source told PEOPLE that Hemsworth was “briefly hospitalized” for kidney stones and that he is now “at home resting and will be fine.”

While the 29-year-old spent some time recovering, wife Cyrus covered for him at the Los Angeles premiere on Monday, wearing a dramatic, sheer, red Maison Valentino design with her hair pulled high into a ponytail.

She walked the red carpet solo and explained on social media that it was “crucial” Hemsworth focus on his health.

“So proud of my hunky hubby @liamhemsworth & his newest movie #IsntItRomantic,” she wrote. “He unfortunately wasn’t able to attend due to health reasons… but he is recovering and taking this time to rest / heal.”

“It’s hard for entertainers to put themselves before the project but this time it was crucial …. I am proud to represent him and his incredible work,” she added. “So happy to see him shining in this comedy! He is the funniest person I know , and the world now gets to see the Liam I wake up to every day…. luckiest.”

In another photo, Cyrus raised eyebrows with her risqué caption of a photo of herself posing in front of a photo of Hemsworth playing the saxophone.

“Getting sick blows. But so do I. Get well soon babe. I love you,” she wrote. “Play that sax you sexy f—.”

Hemsworth also took to social media to acknowledge the situation, apologizing for missing the event and thanking his new wife for attending on his behalf.

“Sorry I couldn’t make it to the @isntitromantic premier tonight guys. Been dealing with some pretty annoying health stuff the last couple days,” he explained on Instagram.

“Lucky I have the best girl in the world to represent for me! Thanks for the support babe!” he added. “I hope everyone enjoys the movie! It’s a perfect Valentine’s Day flick so if ya ain’t got nothin better to do then go see it! Love to all!”

After years of on and off dating, Hemsworth and Cyrus finally tied the knot in an intimate, secret ceremony at Cyrus’ home in Franklin, Tennessee in December, just two days before Christmas.

Isn’t It Romantic, which stars Priyanka Chopra and Adam Devine in addition to Hemsworth and Wilson, hits theaters on Feb. 13.

Photo credit: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin / Contributor / Getty