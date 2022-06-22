'Hellraiser' Remake Actor Brandon Flynn Praises 'Badass' Pinhead Actress Jamie Clayton Ahead of Hulu Release (Exclusive)

Hulu's upcoming Hellraiser remake has had horror fans eager to see the new version of the iconic movie and its Pinhead, played by Sense8 actress Jamie Clayton. Now, actor Brandon Flynn, who appears in the film, has praised Clayton as being a "badass" in the film. "I mean, it was very cool as someone who, especially the first Hellraiser, I grew up on it and adored it and thought it was one of those like just perfect movies," he said during an exclusive interview with PopCulture. "Like it had style, it had horror, it had the perfect amount of gore and just [discomfort] involved."

Flynn continued, "The Hellraiser we made, what brought me to it most was that it's... the vision for Hellraiser was always that it was a metaphor for being a closeted man going through the sort of BDSM scene and the parallels of pleasure and pain and secrets really." Speaking about the cast, Flynn said, "And this one got to finally see gay characters in the movie played by gay actors, Jamie Clayton, a beautiful trans actress playing the high priest or Pinhead, which is gonna just be so badass." He then offered, "But it also, I think the most magical part for fans old and new is it really does an intentional job at telling the mythology of the box [The Lament Configuration] and how that really works."

Finally, Flynn added, "I think that's really, really exciting and kind of illuminates a lot of things. And I think people are gonna go back and watch the other ones and it's, it's gonna exist with each other. And I'm really excited for that."

Little is known about the Hellraiser reboot movie, and Flynn was careful not to divulge any specifics, but previously producer David S. Goyer praised the film as "terrifying" and "jaw-dropping." While speaking to Collider, Goyer said, "We're literally in the midst of filming it right now," and confirmed that they are planning to make it an R-rated feature. He dodged a question about just how violent the new movie is, but did heap some heavy acclaim on how it is turning out so far.

"I will say that we went back to the original novella for the source material, we're really honoring Clive's work," he said, then heralding the film's "genius" director David Bruckner. "It's filming right now. The footage is terrifying and amazing, and the Cenobites are jaw-dropping." In addition to Flynn, it was previously reported that Odessa A'zion (Nashville, Netflix's Love) was cast in the movie, along with Goran Višnjić, Drew Starkey, Adam Faison, Aoife Hinds, Selina Lo, and Hiam Abbas. The Hellraiser reboot is tentatively set to be released sometime in 2022, but no specific premiere date has been announced.