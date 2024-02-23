Hayden Panettiere to Star in New Thriller Movie

Hayden Panettiere has been tapped for a brand-new film. According to Deadline, the Scream VI star will be starring in Lionsgate's newest thriller, Amber Alert, alongside Abbott Elementary's Tyler James Williams. The story follows Panettiere's Jaq, whose first day on the job is interrupted when her driver, Shane (Williams), just so happens to be driving behind a car that matches the description of one from an Amber Alert. "Unable to let a possible child trafficker escape, they begin a pursuit that will put their own lives at risk."

The film is directed by Kerry Bellessa, who wrote the script alongside Joshua Oram. Joseph Restaino and Tony Stopperan produce Amber Alert through their Hungry Bull Productions banner, as well as Summer and Kerry Bellessas for Bluefields Entertainment and Leal Naim. Panettiere and Williams serve as executive producers.

This will mark Panettiere's only second project since musical soap Nashville came to an end in 2018 after six seasons. She made her big return to the big screen in 2023 when she reprised her role as horror fanatic Kirby Reed in Scream VI. Whether or not more projects, whether on the big or small screen, are on the way is unknown, but it's going to be exciting to once again in a new movie. Not to mention the fact she will be starring with Tyler James Williams. The two of them will surely make a great team.

Aside from Scream and Nashville, Hayden Panettiere is also known for the action drama Heroes, which ran for four seasons. Other projects include The Forger, I Love You, Beth Cooper, Bring It On: All or Nothing, Ice Princess, Tiger Cruise, Raising Helen, Remember the Titans, the video game Until Dawn, and many more. As of now, it's unknown when Amber Alert will be coming, but at least fans will be able to look forward to seeing more Panettiere on their screens.

No other casting details have been released, or a production start date. Since Tyler James Williams should be filming Abbott Elementary until at least April, filming for Amber Alert might not start until the summer or later, meaning that the film would be aiming for a 2025 release date at the soonest. Hopefully, more information is released soon, but for now, fans will have to speculate on when Hayden Panettiere's return to the screen will be.