Tyler James Williams Speaks out on Speculation About His Sexuality

Tyler James Williams is confronting the "dangerous message" that speculating about his sexuality sends. The Abbott Elementary star, 30, took to Instagram Sunday to address people who have been theorizing about his sexuality, explaining that it can be harmful to people who are still questioning their own sexual identity.

"Usually I wouldn't address stuff like this, but I feel like it as a conversation is bigger than me. I'm not gay, but I think the culture of trying to 'find' some kind of hidden trait or behavior that a closed person 'let slip' is very dangerous," Williams wrote on his Instagram Story. "Overanalyzing someone's behavior in an attempt to 'catch' them directly contributes to the anxiety a lot of queer and queer-questioning people feel when they fear living in their truth," the Everybody Hates Chris actor continued. "It makes the most pedestrian of conversations and interactions in spaces feel less safe for our gay brothers and sisters and those who may be questioning."

"It also reinforces an archetype many straight men have to live under that is oftentimes unrealistic, less free, and limits individual expressing," Williams added, saying that he uses his place in the spotlight to "push against those archetypes every chance that" he gets. "Being straight doesn't look one way. Being gay doesn't look one way," the Golden Globe winner explained. "And what may seem like harmless fun and conversation may actually be sending a dangerous message to those struggling with real issues. I refuse to inadvertently contribute to that message."

Williams ended his message with a celebration of Pride Month. "Happy Pride to all of my queer and questioning brothers, sisters, and individuals," he wrote. "I pray that you feel seen in ways that make you feel safe in the celebration that is this month. As an ally, I continue to be committed to assisting in that where I can and helping to cultivate a future where we are all accepted and given permission to be ourselves."

In March Williams told GQ in an interview that he was single, admitting that it was difficult for him to date as a former child star. "It makes it hard to be seen," he explained. "I've also never gotten a chance to introduce myself to anybody. There's something that's really cool about when I look at people and I'm like, 'Damn, y'all met and she ain't know nothing about you. You just were able to give her who you are right now.'"