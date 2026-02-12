Have You Watched the New Michael Jackson Movie Trailer Yet?

The King of Pop is back… sort of.

The trailer for the much-anticipated Michael Jackson movie Michael has been released by Lionsgate.

Starring Jackson’s own nephew, Jaafar Jackson as the “Thriller” singer, Michael “tells the story of Michael Jackson’s life beyond the music, tracing his journey from the discovery of his extraordinary talent as the lead of the Jackson Five, to the visionary artist whose creative ambition fueled a relentless pursuit to become the biggest entertainer in the world. Highlighting both his life off-stage and some of the most iconic performances from his early solo career, the film gives audiences a front-row seat to Michael Jackson as never before. This is where his story begins.”

Michael also stars Nia Long, Laura Harrier, Juliano Krue Valdi, Miles Teller, and Colman Domingo. As of the time of this writing, the trailer has over 15 million views on YouTube, so it’s safe to say that fans are excited for the biopic, or at the very least, intrigued. Many people in the comments are pointing out how perfect Jaafar is as his uncle, and that they couldn’t have cast anyone better. In just those two minutes, it’s clear they picked the right person to take on the legendary singer.

It was announced in February 2022 that a biopic centering on the King of Pop from Bohemian Rhapsody producer Graham King was moving forward at Lionsgate. Nearly a year later, director Antoine Fuqua confirmed the news that Jaafar Jackson would be playing his late uncle.

Jacksons 1984 Michael Jackson at Dodger Stadium

“Proud to announce [Jaafar] as Michael – the motion picture event that explores the journey of the man who became the King of Pop. Coming soon,” Fuqua shared on Instagram. Jaafar added in a separate post, “I’m humbled and honored to bring my Uncle Michael’s story to life. To all the fans all over the world, I’ll see you soon.”

Michael is set to release in theaters on April 24, so that only gives fans a couple of months to prepare. Because if this movie is anything like Bohemian Rhapsody, Rocketman, or Elvis, it will certainly be one to watch. For now, fans will have to settle with the trailer. April should get here quick enough, especially since the year already seems to be flying by pretty quickly.