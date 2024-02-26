Michael Jackson's Nephew Jaafar Transforms Into King of Pop on Movie Set

In the first-look photos of the authorized biopic of Michael Jackson, his nephew Jafaar Jackson stuns in an eerily similar appearance to the late King of Pop. In the image, the 27-year-old is wearing one of the most famous looks of Michael's from the 1990s: a white button-up over a white V-neck and black pants, with his hair tied back into a low ponytail as he sings onstage.

"With Jaafar, every look, every note, every dance move is Michael," producer Graham King said in a statement, as reported by PEOPLE Magazine. "He embodies Michael in a way that no other actor could."

Director Antoine Fuqua added of his excitement about the forthcoming film: "We have assembled an incredible team of artists for this project — hair and makeup, costumes, cinematography, choreography, lighting, everything — and some who knew and worked with Michael are reuniting for this film. But most importantly, it's Jaafar who embodies Michael. It goes beyond the physical resemblance. It's Michael's spirit that comes through in a magical way. You have to experience it to believe it."

The film is being released via Lionsgate, and was first announced in 2023. Jafaar is the son of Michael's older brother, and fellow Jackson 5 member, Jermaine Jackson. The film, titled Michael, will be released in April 2025.

The cast is star-studded, with Colman Domingo starring as the Jackson family patriarch, Joseph Jackson aka Joe – and Nia Long as their beloved mother, Katherine Jackson. Katherine is currently 93 years old. Joe died in 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada at the age of 89. He and Katherine remained married, but reportedly lived separate lives for decades.

There have been plenty of biopics and documentaries, but none have been more well-received than the critically acclaimed miniseries The Jacksons: An American Dream, which was released in 1992. The five-hour miniseries aired in two parts on ABC and was based on Katherine's autobiography, My Family. Lawrence Hilton-Jacobs portrayed Joe, while Angela Bassett starred as Katherine. The series chronicled the family's hu,ble beginnings in Gary, Indiana to group success with The Jackson 5 under their father's stern guidance, and Michael's eventual solo superstardom.