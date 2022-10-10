Harry Styles Set to Miss Major Event

Even Harry Styles cannot be in two places at once. Thanks to the "As It Was" singer's commitment to an arena residency in Chicago, Styles will miss the London premiere of his new film, My Policeman. The movie is his second of the year, following his lead role in Olivia Wilde's Don't Worry Darling.

Styles will miss the My Policeman premiere during the British Film Institute's London Film Festival this week, reports The Daily Mail. Styles began a six-night residency at Chicago's United Center on Oct. 8. His run ends on Oct. 15, the same day that My Policeman will have its first U.K. screening.

Styles did attend My Policeman's world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival on Sept. 11. He had to leave in the middle of a standing ovation to catch a flight back to New York to continue his shows at Madison Square Garden.

"He's gutted – but he doesn't want to let down his fans in Chicago," a source close to Styles told The Daily Mail. "Starring in My Policeman means the world to Harry and attending the London film premiere would have been very special. Music will always be his priority though and he's committed to fulfilling every one of his Love On Tour dates."

Although Styles' fans will not get to see him if they bought a ticket for the My Policeman screening in London, they will see his co-stars. The movie also features Emma Corrin, who scored a breakout role as Princess Diana on The Crown, and Ripper Street's David Dawson. Lins Roache, Gina McKee, Rupert Everett, and Kadiff Kirwan also star.

My Policeman was directed by Michael Grandage and written by Ron Nyswaner. It is based on the novel by Bethan Roberts and centers on gay police officer Tom Burgess (Styles), who married a schoolteacher (Corrin) but continues a secret relationship with a museum curator (Dawson). It will receive a limited theatrical release in the U.S. on Oct. 21 before it is available to stream on Amazon Prime Video on Nov. 4.

"It's not like 'This is a gay story about these guys being gay.' It's about love and about wasted time to me," Styles recently told Rolling Stone about his second movie of 2022. Styles added that his director wanted to feature realistic sex scenes between two men.

"So much of gay sex in film is two guys going at it, and it kind of removes the tenderness from it," Styles told the magazine. "There will be, I would imagine, some people who watch it who were very much alive during this time when it was illegal to be gay, and [Michael] wanted to show that it's tender and loving and sensitive."