Harry Styles Leads Crowd in Honoring Queen Elizabeth During Concert

Harry Styles took a moment out of his Madison Square Garden show on Thursday night to lead a round of applause for Queen Elizabeth II. The Queen died hours before Styles took the stage. She was 96 years old and served just over 70 years on the British throne.

"From my homeland, there's some very sad news today: the passing of Queen Elizabeth II. Please join me in a round of applause for 70 years of service," Styles said in footage iHeartRadio published.

Styles wasn't the only British star to salute Queen Elizabeth after her death. Elton John paused his Toronto concert to pay tribute to the late monarch. "I'm 75, and she's been with me all my life, and I feel very sad that she won't be with me anymore, but I'm glad she's at peace," John said, reports CNN. "I'm glad she's at rest, and she deserves it. She worked bloody hard."

Styles did meet Queen Elizabeth at least once. Back in 2012, he performed at the Royal Albert Hall for the Royal Variety Performance with his fellow One Direction bandmates, Niall Horan, Zayne Malik, Liam Payne, and Louis Tomlinson. A then-18-year-old Styles tweeted his excitement after meeting her, notes E! News. "Amazing night... Can't believe it. Night!!" he tweeted to his fans. Styles also shook hands with Prince Harry at the 2017 red carpet premiere for Christopher Nolan's Dunkirk, in which the singer played a soldier.

Queen Elizabeth's death on Thursday saw the end of the longest reign in the U.K.'s history. Her son, the former Prince of Wales, took over as King Charles III. In his first public speech as monarch, King Charles expressed "profound sorrow" over his mother's death.

"As the Queen herself did with such unswerving devotion, I too now solemnly pledge myself, throughout the remaining time God grants me, to uphold the Constitutional principles at the heart of our nation," King Charles said. "And wherever you may live in the United Kingdom, or in the Realms and territories across the world, and whatever may be your background or beliefs, I shall endeavor to serve you with loyalty, respect, and love, as I have throughout my life." The Queen's funeral is scheduled for Monday, Sept. 19 at 11 a.m. local time (6 a.m. ET) at Westminster Abbey.