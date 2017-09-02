‘Halloween’ Working Title and Potential Stars Revealed

Earlier this month, Production Weekly shared the information that the upcoming sequel in the Halloween franchise would be shooting under the name “Night Blade.” Based on the film’s working title, Omega Underground uncovered audition videos for a film by that name, one from Chloe Csengery (Paranormal Activity) and another from Allison Winn (Marvel’s Daredevil).

In the audition videos, which have since been pulled from public view, the girls discuss prom while being referred to by the name “Allyson.” It’s possible that this name is merely a cover, seeing as the upcoming film is slated to be a sequel to 1981’s Halloween II. With Laurie Strode (Jamie Lee Curtis) having survived the fateful night after her brother’s attacks, it’s possible Laurie could appear in the new film from Danny McBride and David Gordon Green.

While these details aren’t the juiciest bits of information, these are some of the only updates we’ve received about the project since we caught a glimpse of new key art for the project earlier this year.

In the wake of the disappointing Halloween: Resurrection, the franchise received a short-lived resurgence when Rob Zombie made a remake in 2007 followed by a sequel. The successes of those films were short-lived, making studios question how to breathe life into the once thriving series.

McBride is well-aware of the series’ shortcomings, hoping to course-correct the story of a murderer returning to his hometown on Halloween.

“Look at where the Halloween franchise has gone,” McBride explained to the Empire Film Podcast earlier this year. “There’s a lot of room for improvement. David and I are coming from it as, we are horror fans, and we are humongous fans of John Carpenter and of what he did with the original Halloween, so I think from watching this and being disappointed by other versions of this series, I think we’re just trying to strip it down and just take it back to what was so good about the original.”

McBride continued, “It was just very simple and just achieved that level of horror that wasn’t corny and it wasn’t turning Michael Myers into some supernatural being that couldn’t be killed. That stuff to me isn’t scary. I want to be scared by something that I really think could happen.”

The untitled Halloween sequel will hit theaters October 19, 2018.