John Travolta Gets Evil in First ‘Gotti’ Trailer

The first trailer for the John Gotti biopic Gotti is now out – and you can watch it above!

John Travolta steps up to play one America’s most infamous mobsters in this film, which is being directed by Entourage star Kevin Connolly, based on a script by Lem Dobbs (Dark City, The Limey) and character actor Leo Rossi (Halloween II).

Gotti also star Travolta’s real-life wife Kelly Preston as Victoria Gotti, John‘s wife, and Unbroken‘s Spencer Lofranco as John Gotti Jr., the son who followed his father into the mob life, and is the primary narrator of this biopic examination.

Not to drop real-life spoilers, but John Gotti was convicted of numerous crimes in the early ’90s and was sentenced to life in prison. He continued to run the Gambino Crime Family from prison throughout the ’90s to the early 2000s, via his son John Jr. and brother Peter.

That puppet hierarchy put major strain on Gotti’s family bonds, as wife Victoria had no idea that John Jr. was in the life. After Gotti Jr. plead guilty to RICO charges in the late ’90s and moved in and out of prison for the next decade or so for repeated offenses related to organized crime. He was eventually released for good in December 2009 and remains free to this day.

All in all, Gotti has early potential to be another landmark mob film about an infamous figure in the world of organized crime. It is slated to be released in theaters on December 15, 2017.