‘Ghostbusters’ Director Jason Reitman Shares Plot Details of Upcoming 2020 Sequel

Ghostbusters reboot director Jason Reitman has shared some new plot details of the upcoming 2020 sequel.

According to EW, The Leftovers’ Carrie Coon is being eyed to star as “a single mom and her family, who have mysterious ties back to the original 1984 movie.” Stranger Things star Finn Wolfhard is also reportedly being considered for a role.

Reitman retweeted a post about the new story details and added, “I love this plan! I’m excited to be a part of it!”

I love this plan! I’m excited to be a part of it! 👻 #GB20 //t.co/JL3qfDxAnm — Jason Reitman (@JasonReitman) March 1, 2019

Reitman’s father, Ivan Reitman, directed the first two Ghostbusters films, which were written by franchise stars Dan Aykroyd and Harold Ramis.

In a previous statement, Reitman opened up about taking on the project and shared how excited he is to bring it to life. “This is very early, and I want the film to unwrap like a present. We have a lot of wonderful surprises and new characters for the audience to meet,” he said.

“I love everything about it. The iconography. The music. The tone,” Reitman said. “I remember being on set and seeing them try out the card catalog gag for the first time when the library ghost makes them come flying out. I remember the day they killed Stay Puft and I brought home a hardened piece of foam that just sat on a shelf for years. I was scared there was a terror dog underneath my bed before people knew what a terror dog was.”

“I’ve always thought of myself as the first Ghostbusters fan, when I was a 6-year-old visiting the set. I wanted to make a movie for all the other fans,” he added, per EW. “This is the next chapter in the original franchise. It is not a reboot. What happened in the ’80s happened in the ’80s, and this is set in the present day.”

At this time, no premiere date has been revealed, but the new Ghostbusters film is currently scheduled to be released sometime in 2020.

At this time it is unknown if any of the original stars — Bill Murray as Peter Venkman, Dan Aykroyd as Raymond “Ray” Stantz, Ernie Hudson as Winston Zeddemore, Sigourney Weaver as Dana Barrett, or Rick Moranis as Louis Tully — will return to reprise their respective roles.