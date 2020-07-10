'Ghostbusters: Afterlife' Trailer Teases Massive Spooks and Nostalgia With New Trailer

✖

Ghostbusters: Afterlife just dropped a new trailer on Tuesday and it teases some massive spooky moments ahead for the frightfully fun franchise. The fresh peek at the highly anticipated revival gives fans a better look at what the new flick has in store, including lots of thrills and classic throwbacks to the original, starring Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd, Ernie Hudson and the late Harold Ramis. With a pop-up from the quartet, an appearance by their beloved secretary Janine (Annie Potts) and what appears to be Aykroyd's Ray Stantz answering the telephone call at the end of the trailer, the sequel hits theatres this Thanksgiving and was co-written and directed by Jason Reitman, best known for helming films such as Up in the Air and Juno.

His father, Ivan Reitman, directed 1984's Ghostbusters as well as its 1989 sequel, Ghostbusters II. Ivan also is a producer of the new film, which is a direct sequel to the original films. The 2016 reboot, Ghostbusters: Answer the Call, is not part of the franchise's main storyline and is said to be set in an alternate timeline. Not too much has been known about the overall plot of Ghostbusters: Afterlife, but it will focus on the legacy of the iconic Ghostbusters with young stars Finn Wolfhard (Stranger Things) and McKenna Grace (The Haunting of Hill House) stepping in as a brother and sister pair who may have some ghostbusting heritage. Carrie Coon (The Leftovers) plays their mother, and Paul Rudd also stars.

In a previous statement, Reitman spoke about making the new film a reality, and how thrilled he is for people to see it. "This is very early, and I want the film to unwrap like a present. We have a lot of wonderful surprises and new characters for the audience to meet," he said.

"I love everything about it. The iconography. The music. The tone," Reitman said. "I remember being on set and seeing them try out the card catalog gag for the first time when the library ghost makes them come flying out. I remember the day they killed Stay Puft and I brought home a hardened piece of foam that just sat on a shelf for years. I was scared there was a terror dog underneath my bed before people knew what a terror dog was."

It was previously confirmed that nearly all the stars of the original films — including Bill Murray, Dan Akroyd, and Ernie Hudson — will appear as well. Sadly, Harold Ramis, who appeared in the original films and was a co-writer on both, passed away in 2014. Ghostbusters: Afterlife was originally set to open in theatres in July 2020, but had to be postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic. It is currently scheduled to be released on Nov. 11.