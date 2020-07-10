'Ghostbusters: Afterlife' Pushed to Fall 2021

✖

By the time Ghostbusters: Afterlife hits theaters, those limited edition Twinkies might be stale. Sony Pictures delayed the fourth film in the Ghostbusters franchise again on Thursday, along with several other anticipated blockbusters from the studio. The movie is now set to hit theaters on Nov. 11, 2021. It was originally set to hit theaters on July 10, 2020, and was then delayed to March 5 and June 11, 2021 before Thursday's move.

Sony shuffled around several other projects, including the Camilla Cabello-starring Cinderella adaptation, reports Variety. It was supposed to hit theaters on Feb. 5, but has since been pushed to July 16. Uncharted, an adaptation of the video game franchise that has been in development for over a decade, will open on Feb. 11, 2022 instead of July 2021.

Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway was moved from April 2, 2021 to June 11, 2021. Jared Leto's Morbius, which stars the actor as the titular vampire from the Spider-Man universe, was moved to Jan. 21, 2022 after MGM moved the James Bond movie No Time to Die from April to Oct. 2, 2021. All this shuffling by Sony means that The King's Man, a prequel to The Kingsman movies, is now the only major studio release still on the calendar for the first quarter of 2021. The King's Man was produced by Disney's 20th Century and hits theaters on March 12.

Ghostbusters: Afterlife was directed by Jason Reitman, the son of Ivan Reitman, director of the first two Ghostbusters movies. It picks up the storyline from Ghostbusters II, ignoring the events of Paul Feig's 2016 reboot, Ghostbusters: Answer the Call. Bill Murray, Ernie Hudson, Dan Aykroyd, Annie Potts, and Sigourney Weaver all returned to play their original characters. McKenna Grace, Finn Wolfhard, Carrie Coon, Paul Rudd, Celeste O'Connor, J.K. Simmons, Tracy Letts, Olivia Cooper, and Bokeem Woodbine also star. The first teaser for the film was released in January 2019.

"I'm sure everybody knows now, everybody comes back together," Hudson explained in a recent PopCulture.com interview. "It ties into the first two, which Paul Feig's movie didn't — and I love that movie, I'm not saying anything bad about that, but it was different. It's like another universe sort of. Whereas, [Afterlife] is tied into the first two and we were able to come back as the characters we played as opposed to, in Paul's movie, where we played different characters."

Hudson went on to describe working with Akyrkod and Murray again as a "spiritual" experience. "I didn't realize how much this movie has impacted my life over the past 35 years and this is something, it's very specific, and these are people that I share that with specifically," he said. "We did this thing together."