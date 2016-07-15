'Ghostbusters' Star Ernie Hudson Calls 2016's 'Different Universe' Reboot a 'Mistake'

✖

Ghostbusters star Ernie Hudson recently commented on the 2016 reboot film from a "different universe," which he referred to as a "mistake." While speaking with Living Life Fearless about his newest film, Redemption Day, the topic of the new Ghostbusters: Afterlife sequel came up. Hudson will be appearing in the film, reprising his role as Winston Zeddemore. When the conversation then turned to the all-female Ghostbusters reboot from a few years ago, Hudson was kind but candid about his stance on the film, first saying that he defines it as a "reboot" which he "liked a lot."

"I definitely loved everybody who was in it," referring to stars Melissa McCarthy, Kristen Wiig, Kate McKinnon, and Leslie Jones. Hudson also praised the director and co-writer Paul Feig, saying, "I’m still fans of theirs." Hudson then went on to clarify his position. "They tried to do a reboot. And a reboot, to me, means you’re trying to do the movie over. Another version of what we already did. And I think that was a mistake," he said. "It wasn’t a continuation or an extension of. It was somehow a different universe there. You know what I mean? It’s kind of like us, but it’s us but not us. In that universe, they’re women. I don’t know. That was a choice that was made."

The 2016 Ghostbusters film, which was subsequently re-branded as Ghostbusters: Answer the Call, has been a confusingly controversial movie since its release. Critics responded fairly favorable to it, with the Rotten Tomatoes Critics Consensus reading: "Ghostbusters does an impressive job of standing on its own as a freewheeling, marvelously cast supernatural comedy—even if it can't help but pale somewhat in comparison with the classic original." Audiences seemed to enjoy it as well, as it earned nearly $230 million at the box office, though the studio hoped it would earn $300 million or more. Notably, Hudson himself had a cameo in the film.

Now, Sony Pictures and Colombia Pitcures are preparing to release Ghostbusters: Afterlife, a sequel to the original Ghostbusters films from the 1980s. It is written by Gil Kenan

and Jason Reitman, with Reitman directing. Reitman's father, Ivan Reitman — who directed Ghostbusters 1 and 2 — serves as a producer on the film. Hudson will return, as will Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd, Sigourney Weaver, and Annie Potts. Newcomers to the franchise include Carrie Coon, Finn Wolfhard, Mckenna Grace, and Paul Rudd. Ghostbusters: Afterlife is currently scheduled to be released on Nov. 11, 2021.