‘Ghostbusters’ Sequel: Stars We Hope to See Return

Ever since the new Ghostbusters sequel was announced, fans have been wondering if the any of the stars from the original movies will star.

There is no official confirmation that the new film will feature the old crew, but we certainly hope so!

What we do know, is that the film will be directed and co-written by Jason Reitman, who is the son of Ghostbusters and Ghostbusters II director Ivan Reitman.

Below, we have put together a list of stars and characters from the first two Ghostbusters movies that fans would love to see return in the next chapter of the franchise.

Scroll down to check it out and let us know in the comments who you want to see most!

Bill Murray

Role: Peter Venkman

Bill Murray has not commented on whether or not he will return to play Venkman in the new Ghostbusters movie, but considering how important he was in the first two films, it would be a real shame if he didn’t at least make an appearance.

The only clue as to his interest in reprising the role comes from his co-star Dan Aykroyd, who said in a past interview, “I think Billy will come. The story’s so good. Even if he plays a ghost.”

Aykroyd seems to imply that if Murray does come back his character might have already passed on, which would certainly be an interesting direction to go.

Speaking of Aykroyd…

Dan Aykroyd

Role: Raymond Stantz

Ghostbusters just wouldn’t be Ghostbusters without Ray Stantz, so we really hope to see Aykroyd come back in the new film.

The actor has strongly implied that he will come back, saying in a 2018 interview, “There is a possibility of a reunion with the three remaining Ghostbusters… It’s being written right now.”

Ernie Hudson

Role: Winston Zeddemore

Zeddemore — as played by the brilliant Ernie Hudson — was without question the most down-to-earth member of the Ghostbusters crew, often being a voice of reason amidst the other guys’ preoccupation with complex scientific minutia.

Hudson seems likely to make an appearance in the new Ghostbusters film, as he recently spoke fondly of the franchise that he helped to cement in iconography.

“You always want that [impact] because some things people just connect with; or it doesn’t have that impact,” he told PopCulture.com exclusively. “But it’s nice to be a part of Ghostbusters and movies like, The Crow, or The Hand That Rocks the Cradle, that touches people on a deep level.”

Rick Moranis

Role: Louis Tully

Rick Moranis is a comedic genius, and he has more than proven it through his roles in films like Ghostbusters; Honey, I Shrunk The Kids; and Strange Brew.

The Canadian star mostly gave up the spotlight in the late ’90s after his wife passed away, but he has done a number of voice-acting roles over the last two decades.

Hopefully, producers back a dump-truck full of money up to Moranis’ front door to help convince him to at least make a cameo, because the people need Louis.

Sigourney Weaver

Role: Dana Barrett

Sigourney Weaver’s Dana Barrett was a crucial part in both Ghostbusters (1984) and Ghostbusters II (1989). Seeing what Barrett has been up to the last 30 years would be a real treat for fans, so we hope that Weaver pops up in Ghostbusters 3.

Annie Potts

Role: Janine Melnitz

Actress Annie Potts appeared in both of the original Ghostbusters films, playing the team’s secretary Janine Melnitz.

In the films, she seemed to have a crush on Egon Spengler — as played by the late Harold Ramis, who also co-wrote both films along with Murray — but dated Tully in the second movie.

If Moranis comes back for a cameo or full role then Potts could (and should) as well, because fans would love to see how the happy could turned out.

Baby Oscar

Played by: Will & Hank Deutschendorf

This one is a little abstract, because of the fact that the young actors who played Baby Oscar in Ghostbusters II do not appear to have acted in any notable capacity since; and Hank passed away in 2017.

Today, Oscar would be about 30 and we think it would great to see him turn up, or even be the star character, in the new Ghostbusters film.

We might even have some suggestions on actors who could play Oscar…

Slimer!

Voiced by: Ivan Reitman

You cannot have the Ghostbusters without the iconic ghost logo, the Ecto-1, the proton packs, and the funniest/grossest ghost to ever leave a trail ectoplasm on a nice clean wall.

Interestingly, the character was voiced by director Ivan Reitman, so there’s really no good reason not to bring the lovable apparition back for the next go-around.

Ghostbusters 3 will be released sometime in 2020.