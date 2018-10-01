Freeform’s Complete ’31 Nights of Halloween’ Schedule

It’s officially the spookiest month of the year, and Freeform’s 31 Nights of Halloween is ready to bring the nostalgic scares.
Expanded from its usual 13 Nights of Halloween, the network’s festive programming schedule is slated to bring viewers scares all throughout the month of October, kicking the month of Halloween off with ParaNorman at 5 p.m. ET on Oct. 1.
Videos by PopCulture.com
We’ve expanded to 31 Nights! Check out the lineup for #31NightsOfHalloween on @FreeformTV.
Get the FULL SCHEDULE here: //t.co/oY4KV8I0m4 pic.twitter.com/wmAq9xahmN— 31 Nights (@31Nights) September 28, 2018
Along with edge-of-your-seat movies like Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street and Maleficent, and fan-favorites like The Addams Family and The Parent Trap, the schedule will also bring the debate of whether or not A Nightmare Before Christmas is a Halloween or Christmas movie before rounding up the month with an all-day marathon of Hocus Pocus on All Hallow’s Eve. The network is also slated to celebrate 25 years since the Sanderson sisters first made their debut with a star-studded Hocus Pocus 25th Anniversary Halloween Bash.
Keep scrolling to see the full 31 Nights of Halloween schedule.
10/1 – 10/3
Monday, Oct. 1
5 p.m. — ParaNorman
7:10 p.m. — The Nightmare Before Christmas
8:50 p.m. — Hocus Pocus
12 a.m. — ParaNorman
Tuesday, Oct. 2
5 p.m. — The Nightmare Before Christmas
6 p.m. — Hocus Pocus
8:30 p.m. — Disney Pixar’s Monsters University
12 a.m. — Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory (1971)
Wednesday, Oct. 3
4 p.m. — Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory (1971)
6:30 p.m. — Disney Pixar’s Monsters University
9 p.m. — Monster House
12 a.m. — The Final Girls
10/4 – 10/6
Thursday, Oct. 4
5 p.m. — ParaNorman
7 p.m. — Monster House
9 p.m. — The Addams Family (1991)
12 a.m. — Teen Spirit
Friday, Oct. 5
12:30 p.m. — The Parent Trap (1998)
3:30 p.m. — Charlie and the Chocolate Factory (2005)
6:10 p.m. — The Addams Family (1991)
8:20 p.m. — The Goonies
12 a.m. — The Breakfast Club
Saturday, Oct. 6
7 a.m. — The Parent Trap (1998)
10:10 a.m. — Monster House
12:20 p.m. — Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory (1971)
2:50 p.m. — The Haunted Mansion (2003)
4:55 p.m. — The Goonies
7:35 p.m. — Hocus Pocus
9:45 p.m. — Maleficent
11:50 p.m. — Warm Bodies
10/7 – 10/9
Sunday, Oct. 7
7 a.m. — Monster House
9:10 a.m. — Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory (1971)
11:40 a.m. — The Haunted Mansion (2003)
1:50 p.m. — Alice in Wonderland (2010)
4:25 p.m. — Hocus Pocus
6:35 p.m. — Maleficent
8:40 p.m. — Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street (2007)
11:20 p.m. — Dark Shadows (2012)
Monday, Oct. 8
4 p.m. — Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street (2007)
6:30 p.m. — Dark Shadows (2012)
9 p.m. — The Addams Family (1991)
12 a.m. — Clue (1985)
Tuesday, Oct. 9
3 p.m. — Jurassic Park (1993)
6 p.m. — The Addams Family (1991)
8 p.m. — Mrs. Doubtfire
12 a.m. — Warm Bodies
10/10 – 10/12
Wednesday, Oct. 10
3 p.m. — The Lost World: Jurassic Park
6 p.m. — Mrs. Doubtfire
9 p.m. — Hocus Pocus
12 p.m. — ParaNorman
Thursday, Oct. 11
4:30 p.m. — ParaNorman
6:40 p.m. — Hocus Pocus
8:50 p.m. — Despicable Me
12 a.m. — The Boxtrolls
Friday, Oct. 12
2 p.m. — The Boxtrolls
4:10 p.m. — Disney’s Bolt
6:20 p.m. — Despicable Me
8:30 p.m. — Disney’s Frozen
12 a.m. — Disney’s The Hunchback of Notre Dame
10/13 – 10/15
Saturday, Oct. 13
7 a.m. — ParaNorman
9:05 a.m. — Disney’s The Hunchback of Notre Dame
11:10 a.m. — Disney’s Bolt
1:15 p.m. — The Nightmare Before Christmas
2:50 p.m. — Hocus Pocus
5 p.m. — Disney’s Frozen
7:25 p.m. — Monsters, Inc.
9:30 p.m. — Monsters University
12 a.m. — The Addams Family (1991)
Sunday, Oct. 14
7 a.m. — Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street (2007)
9:30 a.m. — The Nightmare Before Christmas
11:10 a.m. — The Addams Family (1991)
1:15 p.m. — Hocus Pocus
3:25 p.m. — Monsters, Inc.
5:30 p.m. — Monsters University
8 p.m. — Decorating Disney: Halloween Magic
9 p.m. — Hotel Transylvania
11 p.m. — The Parent Trap (1998)
Monday, Oct. 15
4 p.m. — ParaNorman
6 p.m. — Hotel Transylvania
8 p.m. — The Parent Trap (1998)
12 a.m. — Monster House
10/16 – 10/18
Tuesday, Oct. 16
3:30 p.m. — Decorating Disney: Halloween Magic
4:30 p.m. — Monster House
6:30 p.m. — Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory (1971)
8:55 p.m. — Hocus Pocus
12 a.m. — Disney’s Mulan
Wednesday, Oct. 17
2 p.m. — Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory (1971)
4:30 p.m. — Disney’s Mulan
6:30 p.m. — Hocus Pocus
8:30 p.m. — Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street (2007)
12 a.m. — The Addams Family (1991)
Thursday, Oct. 18
4 p.m. — Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street (2007)
6:30 p.m. — Dark Shadows (2012)
9 p.m. — The Addams Family (1991)
12 a.m. — Maggie
10/19 – 10/21
Friday, Oct. 19
3:30 p.m. — Dark Shadows (2012)
6:10 p.m. — The Goonies
8:50 p.m. — Hotel Transylvania
12 a.m. — Monster House
Saturday, Oct. 20
7 a.m. — Monster House
9:00 a.m. — Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street
11:40 a.m. — The Goonies
2:20 p.m. — The Nightmare Before Christmas
4:00 p.m. — Hotel Transylvania
6:05 p.m. — Hocus Pocus
8:15 p.m. — Hocus Pocus 25th Anniversary Halloween Bash
9:45 p.m. — Hocus Pocus
11:55 p.m. — The Addams Family (1991)
Sunday, Oct. 21
7 a.m. — Halloween Magic
8 a.m. — Spooky Buddies
10:05 a.m. — The Haunted Mansion (2003)
12:10 p.m. — The Nightmare Before Christmas
1:50 p.m. — The Addams Family (1991)
4:00 p.m. — Hocus Pocus
6:10 p.m. — Hocus Pocus 25th Anniversary Halloween Bash
7:40 p.m. — Hocus Pocus
9:50 p.m. — Maleficent
11:55 p.m. — The Haunted Mansion (2003)
10/22 – 10/25
Monday, Oct. 22
4 p.m. — Maleficent
6:10 p.m. — Hocus Pocus
8:20 p.m. — The Witches of Eastwick
12 a.m. — Warm Bodies
Tuesday, Oct. 23
4 p.m. — Hocus Pocus
6:10 p.m. — The Witches of Eastwick
8:50 p.m. — The Addams Family (1991)
12 a.m. — Monster House
Wednesday, Oct. 24
4 p.m. — Decorating Disney: Halloween Magic
5 p.m. — Monster House
7 p.m. — The Addams Family (1991)
9 p.m. — Hotel Transylvania
12 a.m. — Spooky Buddies
Thursday, Oct. 25
4 p.m. — Jurassic Park (1993)
7 p.m. — Hotel Transylvania
9 p.m. — The Haunted Mansion (2003)
12 a.m. — The Final Girls
10/26 – 10/28
Friday, Oct. 26
12:30 p.m. — Jurassic Park (1993)
3:35 p.m. — The Lost World: Jurassic Park
6:40 p.m. — The Haunted Mansion (2003)
8:50 p.m. — Hocus Pocus
12 a.m. — Teen Spirit
Saturday, Oct. 27
7 a.m. — Dark Shadows (2012)
9:40 a.m. — Charlie and the Chocolate Factory (2005)
12:20 p.m. — The Addams Family (1991)
2:30 p.m. — Hocus Pocus
4:40 p.m. — Monsters, Inc.
6:50 p.m. — Monsters University
9:20 p.m. — Hotel Transylvania
11:25 p.m. — Toy Story of TERROR!
11:55 p.m. — ParaNorman
Sunday, Oct. 28
7 a.m. — Charlie and the Chocolate Factory (2005)
9:40 a.m. — The Addams Family
11:50 a.m. — Hocus Pocus
2 p.m. — Toy Story of TERROR!
2:30 p.m. — Monsters, Inc.
4:35 p.m. — Monsters University
7:05 p.m. — Hotel Transylvania
9:10 p.m. — Hocus Pocus
11:20 p.m. — The Goonies
10/29 – 10/31
Monday, Oct. 29
4:30 p.m. — The Goonies
7:10 p.m. — Disney’s Big Hero 6
9:20 p.m. — The Nightmare Before Christmas
12 a.m. — The Addams Family (1991)
Tuesday, Oct. 30
2:30 p.m. — Disney’s Big Hero 6
4:40 p.m. — Hocus Pocus
6:45 p.m. — The Nightmare Before Christmas
8:25 p.m. — Toy Story of TERROR!
8:55 p.m. — The Addams Family (1991)
12 a.m. — Warm Bodies
Wednesday, Oct. 31
7:30 a.m. — Hocus Pocus
11 a.m. — Toy Story of TERROR!
11:30 a.m. — Decorating Disney: Halloween Magic
12:30 p.m. — Hocus Pocus
2:40 p.m. — Hocus Pocus
4:45 p.m. — Hocus Pocus
6:50 p.m. — Hocus Pocus
8:55 p.m. — Hocus Pocus
12 a.m. — Hocus Pocus