Freeform’s Complete ’31 Nights of Halloween’ Schedule

It’s officially the spookiest month of the year, and Freeform’s 31 Nights of Halloween is ready to bring the nostalgic scares.

Expanded from its usual 13 Nights of Halloween, the network’s festive programming schedule is slated to bring viewers scares all throughout the month of October, kicking the month of Halloween off with ParaNorman at 5 p.m. ET on Oct. 1.

Along with edge-of-your-seat movies like Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street and Maleficent, and fan-favorites like The Addams Family and The Parent Trap, the schedule will also bring the debate of whether or not A Nightmare Before Christmas is a Halloween or Christmas movie before rounding up the month with an all-day marathon of Hocus Pocus on All Hallow’s Eve. The network is also slated to celebrate 25 years since the Sanderson sisters first made their debut with a star-studded Hocus Pocus 25th Anniversary Halloween Bash.

Keep scrolling to see the full 31 Nights of Halloween schedule.

10/1 – 10/3

Monday, Oct. 1

5 p.m. — ParaNorman

7:10 p.m. — The Nightmare Before Christmas

8:50 p.m. — Hocus Pocus

12 a.m. — ParaNorman



Tuesday, Oct. 2

5 p.m. — The Nightmare Before Christmas

6 p.m. — Hocus Pocus

8:30 p.m. — Disney Pixar’s Monsters University

12 a.m. — Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory (1971)



Wednesday, Oct. 3

4 p.m. — Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory (1971)

6:30 p.m. — Disney Pixar’s Monsters University

9 p.m. — Monster House

12 a.m. — The Final Girls

10/4 – 10/6

Thursday, Oct. 4

5 p.m. — ParaNorman

7 p.m. — Monster House

9 p.m. — The Addams Family (1991)

12 a.m. — Teen Spirit



Friday, Oct. 5

12:30 p.m. — The Parent Trap (1998)

3:30 p.m. — Charlie and the Chocolate Factory (2005)

6:10 p.m. — The Addams Family (1991)

8:20 p.m. — The Goonies

12 a.m. — The Breakfast Club



Saturday, Oct. 6

7 a.m. — The Parent Trap (1998)

10:10 a.m. — Monster House

12:20 p.m. — Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory (1971)

2:50 p.m. — The Haunted Mansion (2003)

4:55 p.m. — The Goonies

7:35 p.m. — Hocus Pocus

9:45 p.m. — Maleficent

11:50 p.m. — Warm Bodies

10/7 – 10/9

Sunday, Oct. 7

7 a.m. — Monster House

9:10 a.m. — Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory (1971)

11:40 a.m. — The Haunted Mansion (2003)

1:50 p.m. — Alice in Wonderland (2010)

4:25 p.m. — Hocus Pocus

6:35 p.m. — Maleficent

8:40 p.m. — Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street (2007)

11:20 p.m. — Dark Shadows (2012)



Monday, Oct. 8

4 p.m. — Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street (2007)

6:30 p.m. — Dark Shadows (2012)

9 p.m. — The Addams Family (1991)

12 a.m. — Clue (1985)



Tuesday, Oct. 9

3 p.m. — Jurassic Park (1993)

6 p.m. — The Addams Family (1991)

8 p.m. — Mrs. Doubtfire

12 a.m. — Warm Bodies

10/10 – 10/12

Wednesday, Oct. 10

3 p.m. — The Lost World: Jurassic Park

6 p.m. — Mrs. Doubtfire

9 p.m. — Hocus Pocus

12 p.m. — ParaNorman



Thursday, Oct. 11

4:30 p.m. — ParaNorman

6:40 p.m. — Hocus Pocus

8:50 p.m. — Despicable Me

12 a.m. — The Boxtrolls



Friday, Oct. 12

2 p.m. — The Boxtrolls

4:10 p.m. — Disney’s Bolt

6:20 p.m. — Despicable Me

8:30 p.m. — Disney’s Frozen

12 a.m. — Disney’s The Hunchback of Notre Dame

10/13 – 10/15

Saturday, Oct. 13

7 a.m. — ParaNorman

9:05 a.m. — Disney’s The Hunchback of Notre Dame

11:10 a.m. — Disney’s Bolt

1:15 p.m. — The Nightmare Before Christmas

2:50 p.m. — Hocus Pocus

5 p.m. — Disney’s Frozen

7:25 p.m. — Monsters, Inc.

9:30 p.m. — Monsters University

12 a.m. — The Addams Family (1991)



Sunday, Oct. 14

7 a.m. — Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street (2007)

9:30 a.m. — The Nightmare Before Christmas

11:10 a.m. — The Addams Family (1991)

1:15 p.m. — Hocus Pocus

3:25 p.m. — Monsters, Inc.

5:30 p.m. — Monsters University

8 p.m. — Decorating Disney: Halloween Magic

9 p.m. — Hotel Transylvania

11 p.m. — The Parent Trap (1998)



Monday, Oct. 15

4 p.m. — ParaNorman

6 p.m. — Hotel Transylvania

8 p.m. — The Parent Trap (1998)

12 a.m. — Monster House

10/16 – 10/18

Tuesday, Oct. 16

3:30 p.m. — Decorating Disney: Halloween Magic

4:30 p.m. — Monster House

6:30 p.m. — Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory (1971)

8:55 p.m. — Hocus Pocus

12 a.m. — Disney’s Mulan



Wednesday, Oct. 17

2 p.m. — Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory (1971)

4:30 p.m. — Disney’s Mulan

6:30 p.m. — Hocus Pocus

8:30 p.m. — Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street (2007)

12 a.m. — The Addams Family (1991)



Thursday, Oct. 18

4 p.m. — Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street (2007)

6:30 p.m. — Dark Shadows (2012)

9 p.m. — The Addams Family (1991)

12 a.m. — Maggie

10/19 – 10/21

Friday, Oct. 19

3:30 p.m. — Dark Shadows (2012)

6:10 p.m. — The Goonies

8:50 p.m. — Hotel Transylvania

12 a.m. — Monster House



Saturday, Oct. 20

7 a.m. — Monster House

9:00 a.m. — Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street

11:40 a.m. — The Goonies

2:20 p.m. — The Nightmare Before Christmas

4:00 p.m. — Hotel Transylvania

6:05 p.m. — Hocus Pocus

8:15 p.m. — Hocus Pocus 25th Anniversary Halloween Bash

9:45 p.m. — Hocus Pocus

11:55 p.m. — The Addams Family (1991)



Sunday, Oct. 21

7 a.m. — Halloween Magic

8 a.m. — Spooky Buddies

10:05 a.m. — The Haunted Mansion (2003)

12:10 p.m. — The Nightmare Before Christmas

1:50 p.m. — The Addams Family (1991)

4:00 p.m. — Hocus Pocus

6:10 p.m. — Hocus Pocus 25th Anniversary Halloween Bash

7:40 p.m. — Hocus Pocus

9:50 p.m. — Maleficent

11:55 p.m. — The Haunted Mansion (2003)

10/22 – 10/25

Monday, Oct. 22

4 p.m. — Maleficent

6:10 p.m. — Hocus Pocus

8:20 p.m. — The Witches of Eastwick

12 a.m. — Warm Bodies



Tuesday, Oct. 23

4 p.m. — Hocus Pocus

6:10 p.m. — The Witches of Eastwick

8:50 p.m. — The Addams Family (1991)

12 a.m. — Monster House



Wednesday, Oct. 24

4 p.m. — Decorating Disney: Halloween Magic

5 p.m. — Monster House

7 p.m. — The Addams Family (1991)

9 p.m. — Hotel Transylvania

12 a.m. — Spooky Buddies



Thursday, Oct. 25

4 p.m. — Jurassic Park (1993)

7 p.m. — Hotel Transylvania

9 p.m. — The Haunted Mansion (2003)

12 a.m. — The Final Girls

10/26 – 10/28

Friday, Oct. 26

12:30 p.m. — Jurassic Park (1993)

3:35 p.m. — The Lost World: Jurassic Park

6:40 p.m. — The Haunted Mansion (2003)

8:50 p.m. — Hocus Pocus

12 a.m. — Teen Spirit



Saturday, Oct. 27

7 a.m. — Dark Shadows (2012)

9:40 a.m. — Charlie and the Chocolate Factory (2005)

12:20 p.m. — The Addams Family (1991)

2:30 p.m. — Hocus Pocus

4:40 p.m. — Monsters, Inc.

6:50 p.m. — Monsters University

9:20 p.m. — Hotel Transylvania

11:25 p.m. — Toy Story of TERROR!

11:55 p.m. — ParaNorman



Sunday, Oct. 28

7 a.m. — Charlie and the Chocolate Factory (2005)

9:40 a.m. — The Addams Family

11:50 a.m. — Hocus Pocus

2 p.m. — Toy Story of TERROR!

2:30 p.m. — Monsters, Inc.

4:35 p.m. — Monsters University

7:05 p.m. — Hotel Transylvania

9:10 p.m. — Hocus Pocus

11:20 p.m. — The Goonies

10/29 – 10/31

Monday, Oct. 29

4:30 p.m. — The Goonies

7:10 p.m. — Disney’s Big Hero 6

9:20 p.m. — The Nightmare Before Christmas

12 a.m. — The Addams Family (1991)



Tuesday, Oct. 30

2:30 p.m. — Disney’s Big Hero 6

4:40 p.m. — Hocus Pocus

6:45 p.m. — The Nightmare Before Christmas

8:25 p.m. — Toy Story of TERROR!

8:55 p.m. — The Addams Family (1991)

12 a.m. — Warm Bodies



Wednesday, Oct. 31

7:30 a.m. — Hocus Pocus

11 a.m. — Toy Story of TERROR!

11:30 a.m. — Decorating Disney: Halloween Magic

12:30 p.m. — Hocus Pocus

2:40 p.m. — Hocus Pocus

4:45 p.m. — Hocus Pocus

6:50 p.m. — Hocus Pocus

8:55 p.m. — Hocus Pocus

12 a.m. — Hocus Pocus