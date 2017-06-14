John Cena’s Animated Ferdinand Gets A Brand New Trailer

John Cena isn’t a stranger to animation, but this time around he’s got the starring role in 20th Century FOX’s Ferdinand, and the brand new trailer is here.

As you can see in the trailer, Cena’s Ferdinand is a lovable and charming Bull who has been domesticated for most of his life (via JoBlo). He’s not a fan of violence in any fashion, as evidenced by the acrobatics he performs to avoid hitting a terrified bunny.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Thanks to an unfortunate event in the market he finds himself dragged into the world of Bullfighting, and along with several other animals has to find a way to get back home. The good news is this crew of hilarious characters will make that happen in the most entertaining way.

The film packs a talented cast, including Kate McKinnon as Lupe, David Tennant as Angus, and Anthony Anderson as Bones. Cena and McKinnon have worked together previously, back when Cena hosted SNL, and Cena’s comedic resume includes delightful appearances in Trainwreck and Sisters. He will also star in SNL alum Andy Samberg’s HBO comedy Tour de Pharmacy.

You can view the official description for the film below, and the trailer is located in the video above. You can also view the film’s poster in the gallery.

FERDINAND tells the story of a giant bull with a big heart. After being mistaken for a dangerous beast, he is captured and torn from his home. Determined to return to his family, he rallies a misfit team on the ultimate adventure. Set in Spain, Ferdinand proves you can’t judge a bull by its cover.

From Blue Sky Studios and Carlos Saldanha, the director of “Rio” and inspired by the beloved book “The Story of Ferdinand” by Munro Leaf and Robert Lawson, “Ferdinand” is a heartwarming animated comedy adventure with an all-star cast that includes John Cena, Kate McKinnon, Gina Rodriguez, Anthony Anderson, and many more.

Ferdinand is directed by Carlos Saldanha, and stars John Cena (Ferdinand), Kate McKinnon (Lupe), David Tennant (Angus), Gina Rodriguez (Una), Miguel Angel Silvestre (El Primero), Anthony Anderson (Bones), Bobby Cannavale (Valiente), Daveed Diggs (Dos), Raul Esparza (Moreno), Jerrod Carmichael (Paco), Boris Kodjoe (Klaus), Sally Phillips (Greta), Flula Borg (Hans), Jet Jurgensmeyer (Young Guapo), and Jack Gore (Young Valiente).

Ferdinand is in theaters on December 15, 2017.

Up Next: John Cena Is A WWE Free Agent