Elton John Biopic ‘Rocketman’ Trailer Released

The first trailer for Rocketman, the upcoming Elton John biopic starring Taron Egerton, has been released.

It’s going to be a wild ride. @TaronEgerton stars as Sir Elton John (@EltonOfficial) in the epic musical fantasy #Rocketman, launching into theatres Summer 2019. Watch the official teaser trailer now. pic.twitter.com/oOHZMi0vNr — Rocketman (@rocketmanmovie) October 1, 2018

The film is described as “a fantastical telling of the life of Elton John,” and in addition to Egerton, also stars Jamie Bell, Richard Madden and Bryce Dallas Howard.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Notably, Bell (TURN: Washington’s Spies, Snowpiercer) plays John’s long-time musical partner Bernie Taupin who wrote and co-wrote most of John’s biggest hits.

Rocketman is directed by Dexter Fletcher, and this is not his first biopic film. Fletcher previously directed Egerton in the film Eddie the Eagle, about British skier Eddie Edwards “who in 1988 became the first competitor to represent Great Britain in Olympic ski jumping since 1928.”

Fletcher also directed much of Bohemian Rhapsody, the Queen biopic, but is not credited as he was a replacement for Bryan Singer who was fired halfway through.

Interestingly, Fletcher got his start as an actor, appearing in films such as Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels; Layer Cake; and Kick-Ass.

For anyone who may be wondering if Egerton has a singing voice as good as John’s, the best evidence of his talent may be from his voice role in the animated film Sing where he actually sang “I’m Still Standing,” which was originally co-written and performed by the iconic singer.

John himself is a producer on Rocketman, and this is actually not the first time he and Egerton have worked together. They appeared on-screen together in 2017s Kingsman: The Golden Circle, which was the sequel to 2014’s Kingsman: The Secret Service.

During a previous interview with Screen Rant, Egerton spoke about the franchise and was if he had any idea that it would become so “massive.”

“I think there was certainly something about it,” he replied. “I was familiar with Matthew’s work, and obviously it’s incredible. He’s a real artist of popcorn entertainment I think.”

“Yeah, I sort of had an inkling there was something a bit special about it, but to be honest, since it was only my first film I had nothing to compare it to so there was no certainty,” Egerton added. “I was only a year out of drama school, so I couldn’t claim an aficionado of script-reading and judging projects, I was just taking what I could get.”

More recently, Egerton stars in a new Robin Hood film, and will also appear in a planned third Kingsman film. Rocketman is scheduled to be released May 31, 2019.