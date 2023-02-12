'Dungeons and Dragons: Honor Among Thieves' Super Bowl Trailer Has Thrilling Action

As the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles battling it out on the field during Super Bowl LVII, viewers of the "big game" were transported out of State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, to a fantasy land. Sunday night saw Paramount Pictures and eOne showcasing its new trailer for their upcoming feature Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves, which opens stateside on March 31, 2023.

Based on Hasbro's Dungeons & Dragons, the film centers around Edgin (Chris Pine), who joins an unlikely group of misfits who must band together to defeat an evil force. To save the world, the group must steal an ancient relic. An official synopsis of the film reads, "A charming thief and a band of unlikely adventurers undertake an epic heist to retrieve a lost relic, but things go dangerously awry when they run afoul of the wrong people. Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves brings the rich world and playful spirit of the legendary roleplaying game to the big screen in a hilarious and action-packed adventure." Along with Pine, the movie also stars Michelle Rodriguez, Regé-Jean Page, Justice Smith, Sophia Lillis, Chloe Coleman, Daisy Head, and Hugh Grant.

Although Honor Among Thieves is based on the legendary tabletop roleplaying games, producer Jeremy Latcham and co-writers and directors Jonathan Goldstein and John Francis Daley said the movie is just as welcoming to newcomers as it is to those who have been playing the game for years.

"It was very important to us to make a movie that hardcore fans could enjoy, but we never want to alienate those who aren't familiar with the game. I think if you go too down that Easter egg rabbit hole, you start to lose some non-fans because they start to feel, like 'There's something going on that I don't get!' We wanted to make sure we were playing to both,'" Goldstein told Inverse, with Daley adding, "we always did a proper noun check to make sure that we didn't bog the audience down with too many references. Everything is pretty true to the lore as much as it can be without being a detriment to the film."

Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves is produced by Jeremy Latcham, Brian Goldner and Nick Meyer, with executive producers Denis L. Stewart, Goldstein, Daley, Pine, Zev Foreman and Greg Mooradian. The film is set to hit theaters in the U.S. on Friday, March 31. The film will have an early screening at SXSW 2023.