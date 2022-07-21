Watch: Chris Pine and 'Bridgerton' Alum Rege-Jean Page in Fiery 'Dungeons and Dragons' Movie Trailer

Chris Pine and Bridgerton alum Regé-Jean Page star in the upcoming fantasy movie, Dungeons and Dragons: Honor Among Thieves, and now the film has a debut trailer. The clip sets up the film nicely, revealing Pine and Page as members of a medieval-like heist crew, rounded out by Michelle Rodriguez (F9), Justice Smith (Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom), and Sophia Lillis (IT: Chapter 2). The film is set to be released in theaters on March 3, 2023.

An official synopsis of the film reads: "A charming thief and a band of unlikely adventurers undertake an epic heist to retrieve a lost relic, but things go dangerously awry when they run afoul of the wrong people. Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves brings the rich world and playful spirit of the legendary roleplaying game to the big screen in a hilarious and action-packed adventure." Additional stars of Dungeons and Dragons: Honor Among Thieves include Hugh Grant, Chloe Coleman, Jason Wong, and Daisy Head. The movie was written by Jonathan Goldstein & John Francis Daley and Michael Gilio, with Goldstein & Daley also directing.

Goldstein & Daley are the brilliant and hilarious creative minds behind some major projects over the past several years. Among their many writing, and directing, credits are films like Horrible Bosses, Spider-Man: Homecoming, and Game Night. Back in 2020, the pair spoke with the Hollywood Reporter about getting prepped to film the new movie. "We had just commenced on our second draft of Dungeons & Dragons," Goldstein revealed after being asked what they had been working on when the Covid-19 pandemic cause mass film production shutdowns. "We were able to go off and devote our time to that. On the other hand, we were supposed to be flying to the U.K. to scout in March."

Daley added, "Once we got our scout dates, I think the next day they had basically shut down all travel to and from Europe. It obviously put everything in that sense on hold. That said, the studio and eOne and everyone over there remain cautiously optimistic about getting the ball rolling again as soon as possible, obviously in the safest possible way. We have turned in our second draft of the movie and are doing prep with storyboarding and visualizing sequences. That's stuff we can do from our homes as well." Thankfully, the duo was eventually able to get cameras rolling on the project, and fans now have less than a year until Dungeons and Dragons: Honor Among Thieves lands in theaters.