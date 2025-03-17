Disastrously Bad 2024 Movie Hits No. 1 on Netflix

Why do people watch the things they do? That’s the question many are asking themselves after one of last year’s biggest critical and commercial failures has hit #1 on Netflix’s most watched.

Kraven the Hunter, a 2024 Spider-Man spinoff that doesn’t feature any characters from the current iteration of Spider-Man, released last year to disastrous reviews and a total failure to make anything close to its budget at the box office.

Aaron Taylor-Johnson plays comic book character Kraven, one of Spider-Man’s greatest foes. In the comics, Kraven’s goal in life is to hunt down Spider-Man to prove himself as the world’s greatest big game hunter. In the film, well, Spider-Man isn’t mentioned at all.

The movie mostly focuses on a backstory for the classic antihero, establishing him and his half-brother (fellow Spider-Man character and villain Chameleon) at a young age. This version of Kraven is a vigilante hunting down criminals who becomes involved in a global conflict after his brother is kidnapped by mercenaries.

On paper, the cast looks great (Ariana DeBose! Alessandro Nivola! Christopher Abbott! Russell Crowe!) but, sadly, the film looks hideous even by comic book movie standards and the story—which, again, does not feature or mention Spider-Man at all despite the fact that Kraven is known for being a villain in the series—is a nonsensical mess that will frustrate both comic fans and casual viewers alike. It currently has an abysmal 15% on Rotten Tomatoes.

Kraven the Hunter is now streaming on Netflix.