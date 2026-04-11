Oscars 2027 and 2028 Dates Confirmed

The film industry’s biggest night is set in stone for the next two years.

According to Variety, the Oscars have set the dates for the 2027 and 2028 ceremonies.

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The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced that the 99th Oscars will take place on Sunday, March 14, 2027. The historic centennial celebration will be on Sunday, March 5, 2028. Both ceremonies will air live at 7 p.m. ET on ABC and in over 200 territories worldwide from the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood.

(Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

The two ceremonies will not only be the final broadcasts on ABC before it moves to YouTube in 2029, but they will also be the last ones at the Dolby Theatre. The Academy recently announced that the Oscars will relocate from the venue, where it’s been hosted since 2002, to the Peacock Theatre beginning in 2029 through at least 2039.

It was announced in December that the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences signed a multi-year deal with YouTube that will give the platform exclusive global rights to the Oscars. The deal begins in 2029 with the 101st ceremony and will run through at least 2033. NBC was originally the home of the Academy Awards in 1953, with ABC taking over in 1960. NBC regained the rights in 1971 for five years, with ABC resuming the broadcast duties in 1978.

REI AMI, EJAE, AUDREY NUNA (Photo by Frank Micelotta/Disney via Getty Images)

The 98th Academy Awards this year drew in 17.86 million viewers across ABC and Hulu. Paul Thomas Anderson’s action epic One Battle After Another won Best Picture, with an additional five awards, including Best Director. Ryan Coogler’s Sinners followed with four wins, including Michael B. Jordan for Best Actor. Comedian Conan O’Brien returned to host this year’s telecast after hosting last year. As of now, a host for the 99th and 100th ceremonies has not been announced.

More information on the 2027 Oscars will be announced later this year and early next year, including the host, nominations, and presenters. With ABC announcing the dates for both 2027 and 2028 ceremonies, there might be some big surprises planned, especially milestones reached and the fact that they will be the final telecasts on ABC before moving to YouTube. But fans will just have to wait and see what will be in store for one of the biggest nights in Hollywood.