Last weekend saw animated films Plankton: The Movie and Despicable Me 4 take over the Netflix movie chart. While those two are still around, the top two slots are now instead taken up by two 2024 theatrical films that deeply divided moviegoers.

Continue on to see the Netflix top 5 movie list as it currently stands on Saturday, March 15, 2025. (Trailers and official descriptions of each movie are included if you want to learn more about the films.)

Videos by PopCulture.com

5. Friday

Official Synopsis: “On a random Friday in their LA neighborhood, newly unemployed Craig and stoner pal Smokey try to come up with $200 to pay off a debt.”

4. Plankton: The Movie

Official Synopsis: “Plankton’s tangled love story with his sentient computer wife goes sideways when she takes a stand — and decides to destroy the world without him.”

3. Despicable Me 4

Official Synopsis: “The world’s favorite supervillain-turned-Anti-Villain-League-agent returns for a bold new era of Minions mayhem in Illumination’s Despicable Me 4. Gru, Lucy and their girls welcome a new member to the family-Gru Jr.-who is intent on tormenting his dad, as a new nemesis shows up and forces the family to go on the run.”

2. Trap

Official Synopsis: “A father takes his daughter to her favorite pop star’s concert only to realize they’re caught in an FBI sting operation to catch a serial killer.”

1. Kraven the Hunter

Official Synopsis: “Following a near-death experience, the son of a crime lord transforms into an animalistic vigilante who delights in hunting the world’s worst villains.”